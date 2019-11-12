mCloud Appoints Strategic Growth Manager to Drive New Business in Southeast Asia and Western Canada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced that it has appointed Kent Chan as Strategic Growth Manager to the Company's Smart Process business segment. In this role, Kent will be responsible for managing operations capabilities and driving business growth for AssetCare™️ applications for Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") in Southeast Asia and Western Canada.

Kent brings to mCloud more than thirty years of leadership experience in process automation applications for LNG, oil and gas, and other major industries. He has led the inception of new business ventures and operations, along with the delivery of numerous international projects, in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and North America. Kent joins mCloud from an assignment with PETRONAS Canada LNG Ltd. in Calgary, part of Malaysia's national oil and gas company, and was previously Head of Project Services at Pacific NorthWest LNG and General Manager of Operations at Yokogawa Canada. He has also held senior roles at Bantrel, Regelung Automation (SEA) and Yokogawa in Malaysia.

"With his deep expertise in LNG and solid track record of developing businesses across Southeast Asia and Western Canada, we are thrilled to have Kent on board the team here at mCloud," said Russ McMeekin, President and CEO of mCloud. "Kent's proven skill with navigating stakeholders, including regulatory bodies, government, advocacy groups, and many of the top LNG engineering and service companies globally, will be pivotal in bringing on new AssetCare customers and growing revenues in our targeted regions."

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

