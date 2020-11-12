mCloud Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AssetCare ™️ Over Time recurring revenues were C$3.6 million in Q3 2020, up 300% over the same period in 2019 and 33% quarter-over-quarter

™️ Total revenue for Q3 2020 was C$6.1 million compared to C$5.0 million in Q2 2020, up 22% quarter-over-quarter

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 2020 was C$17.7 million , up 113% over the same period in 2019

Added 3,423 connected assets in the quarter to reach a total of 54,770

Continued progress on "pull-forward" capital arrangements associated with long-term contracts

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020").

"Our third quarter results showcase mCloud's success in transitioning our acquired customers to recurring AssetCare subscriptions and expanding our footprint worldwide," remarked Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "Through our recurring subscription business model, we have grown the value of our customer base as seen through the lenses of total contract value (TCV) and customer lifetime value (CLV)."

Q3 2020 Revenue Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 AssetCare initialization $ 1,591,899 $ -- $ 5,016,773 $ 1,610,689 AssetCare over time 3,586,751 898,855 7,262,966 1,663,892 Engineering services 958,345 5,056,604 5,425,542 5,056,804 Total $ 6,136,995 $ 5,955,459 $ 17,705,281 $ 8,331,386

The Company saw C$3.6 million in AssetCare Over Time revenues in the third quarter of 2020, up 300% compared to the same period in 2019 and 33% quarter-over-quarter. These Over Time revenues denote the recurring revenues from mCloud's portfolio of 54,770 connected assets. AssetCare Initialization revenues attributable to newly connected assets in the quarter were C$1.6 million.

In Q3 2020, mCloud added 3,423 connected assets to its AssetCare portfolio under management, a pickup in pace in quarterly connected growth compared to the 2,675 assets connected in the previous quarter. This was a result of the Company's continued focus on remotely connecting assets and adding new customers under the continued restrictions present in North America and abroad.

Total revenues for Q3 2020 were C$6.1 million and up 22% quarter-over-quarter, compared to Q2 2020 revenues of C$5.0 million. Compared to Q3 2019 revenues of C$6.0 million, total revenues were similar – though Q3 2019 revenues included C$5.1 million in Engineering Services, derived from the Company's acquired technical project services business. In Q3 2020, Engineering Services comprised less than C$1.0 million of total revenues.

As such, the continued growth in AssetCare Over Time revenues, along with the ongoing addition of newly connected assets as seen in AssetCare Initialization revenues, more than offset the decline in Engineering Services revenues resulting from pandemic access restrictions. As announced earlier this week, the Company recently achieved a sales milestone of over C$10 million in oil and gas TCV driven by the delivery of AssetCare solutions to oil and gas customers.

On a nine-month basis, total revenues grew 113% to C$17.7 million in 2020 compared to C$8.3 million over the same period in 2019. Of note, the total revenues attributable to AssetCare from the Company's top ten customers grew 37% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the last nine months of 2019, further highlighting the success and demand for AssetCare among existing customers.

Q3 2020 Achievements

mCloud saw considerable growth in demand from new and existing customers in Q3 2020, including a record number of inquiries for the AssetCare solution segment for Connected Buildings. The Company's introduction of an AssetCare solution to drive indoor air quality, originally announced in May of this year, in response to the airborne threat posed by COVID-19 has been well-received as facility managers and building operators are being challenged to meet new stringent air quality standards from health and safety authorities.

The Company announced on October 13, 2020, that it had completed the acquisition of kanepi Group Pty Ltd ("kanepi"), adding information visualization and analytics software capabilities that are rapidly being integrated into the AssetCare platform. In Q3 2020, the Company added a new heat exchanger asset solution using kanepi technology. The Company also brought enhancements to AssetCare Mobile for connected workers by way of kanepi.

The kanepi acquisition has created new business opportunities currently being pursued in the southern hemisphere with oil and gas, offshore FPSOs, LNG, and mining customers. Opportunities to connect workers in Greater China were also greatly accelerated as a result of kanepi.

mCloud Connect 2020, the Company's annual user conference, took place virtually in September 2020 and was well-attended by over 300 industry leaders, customers, and investors. The event included numerous panels and speakers centered around the theme of connected asset management and the role of IoT, AI, and the cloud in digital transformation.

Comparing Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Revenue $ 6.137 $ 5.955 Cost of sales 2.271 3.208 Gross profit 3.866 2.748 Operating expenses 11.459 10.610 Net loss for the period (8.713) (18.493) Add: Current tax expense 0.173 0.072 Less: Deferred income recovery (0.391) (0.665) Add: Depreciation and amortization 1.680 1.986 Add: Finance costs 1.506 1.462 EBITDA $ (5.745) $ (15.638) Less: Other income (0.969) -- Add: Share based compensation 0.338 0.347 Add: Foreign exchange loss 0.513 0.132 Add: Business acquisition costs and other expenses 0.287 9.122 Add: Salaries, wages, and benefits 2.110 1.347 Add: Professional and consulting fees 1.765 1.179 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1.701) $ (3.511)

Looking Ahead to Q4 2020

The Company continues to work with customers through the business conditions and restrictions created by COVID-19. Throughout the fourth quarter to end December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020"), mCloud expects to complete the connection of as many assets as possible, including assets from the aforementioned C$10 million in TCV from oil and gas customers. The Company also remains focused on continuing to convert existing acquired customers to recurring revenue arrangements by way of AssetCare subscriptions.

mCloud is working to drive these recurring revenues into a critical mass capable of providing ongoing sustainable operating capital and positive cash flow for the business.

At the start of Q4 2020, the Company established terms to "pull-forward" capital from multi-year AssetCare contracts in partnership with a strategic supplier of IoT edge devices and customers who elect to pay a greater proportion of their AssetCare subscriptions upfront. mCloud anticipates contracts eligible for this arrangement to grow throughout Q4 2020 and into 2021.

With more than 30% of revenue growth coming from existing customers and a combined sales pipeline and backlog of contracts greater than C$120 million in TCV, mCloud has a solid foundation for rapid growth in 2021, remaining mindful of the logistics required to navigate the ongoing pandemic.

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter at 5:30 p.m. ET today. The conference call will include prepared remarks from Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer, and Chantal Schutz, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Thursday, November 19, 2020 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 2480729.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://bit.ly/2ILaNOB. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for one year.

