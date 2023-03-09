McKesson Canada's INVIVA Sets New Standard of Excellence for Oncology in Community Infusion Clinics

Cancer care among six accreditations awarded to INVIVA, a first for a national private infusion clinic network

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - McKesson Canada's INVIVA has met Accreditation Canada's Qmentum Accreditation Program requirements to become the first and only accredited national private infusion clinic network in oncology. The Cancer Care Accreditation puts INVIVA through the same accreditation process widely used by hospitals who turn to Accreditation Canada to monitor system-wide standards of excellence in quality, safety, and care.

INVIVA (CNW Group/MCKESSON CANADA) INVIVA Clinic (CNW Group/MCKESSON CANADA)

"Accreditation is a continuous process of meeting standards of quality. INVIVA's successful accreditation sends a clear signal to their staff, patients, and other health care providers of their commitment to quality. This external recognition of their competence elevates their profile and strengthens confidence in their services. It is a powerful tool and road-map to ensure health care excellence," says Pamela Daw, Accreditation Canada. "There is significant, complex coordination components and robust processes related to oncology molecule care for patients living with cancer. This requires a high level of detailed care throughout the process. INVIVA, along with McKesson Canada, demonstrated the value of complex coordination to ensure proper care of cancer patients at their INVIVA infusion clinics."

In total six accreditations were awarded to INVIVA: Cancer Care, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Care Services, Medication Management, Infection Prevention and Control, and Leadership Standards. The rigorous evaluation process included over 700 standards of measurement in the areas of safety practices, external peer surveys from medical and healthcare teams, patient satisfaction ratings, and consistent adherence to high quality clinical processes.

INVIVA patients are supported by a robust network of over 300 Registered Nurses with extensive experience in administering specialty and biologic drugs intravenously, subcutaneously, and intramuscularly with specialized training in multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, neurology, and others. A team of clinicians, patient care coordinators and facility employees round out the INVIVA care team. To date, there are approximately 18 oncology molecules in the INVIVA network, with capability to support complex oncology regimens, including both hazardous and non-hazardous immuno-oncology molecules, and chemotherapy, while providing patient support and care of the highest standard.

"Providing Canadian patients with convenient, quality and accessible care, closer to home is at the forefront for our INVIVA team," says Lee Steele, Vice President, INVIVA & Chief Nursing Officer. "This new oncology distinction validates our commitment to patient care in one of the most complex therapeutic areas. Accreditation provides assurances to our patients that our standards are on par with the medical care they receive in a hospital setting."

As a McKesson Canada Company, INVIVA is part of a care network that is dedicated to helping a patient navigate an often times overwhelming and complex system. From diagnosis to patient support programs, and state-of-the-art specialty medication distribution, the integrated processes at McKesson work to ensure a seamless end-to-end patient experience that seeks to remove barriers to timely and convenient access to care.

"The reality of healthcare today is that specialized drug treatments and biologicals are more prevalent as the best course of treatment for patients living with a complex condition. This is good news for patients who can benefit from more personalized treatment and medication plans which can ultimately improve their quality of life," said Ramy Ayad, Senior Vice-President, Biopharma and Provider Solutions, McKesson Canada. "Accreditation Canada's designation for INVIVA speaks to our mission to be a leader in infusion therapy, particularly for in areas as complex as oncology. Congratulations to the nurses and team at INVIVA on this important accreditation driven by your hard work, and feedback from our patients and medical peers!"

McKesson Canada's INVIVA clinics successfully completed the Qmentum Accreditation Program and received full accreditation at all locations across Canada now through December 2026.

About INVIVA

Established in 2013, today INVIVA is Canada's largest private infusion network with 76 INVIVA clinics that provide patients with specialized therapy in a caring and compassionate setting. INVIVA experts work directly with manufacturers to bring specialty therapies and nursing services to patients in need while improving access. They engage with health care providers to improve the patient experience and make it easier for everyone to manage complex diseases. Each year, the team of highly trained seasoned nurses help manage various therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, rheumatology, geriatrics, pediatrics, and more. In 2023, INVIVA was awarded accreditations in Cancer Care, Ambulatory Care, Home Care Services, Leadership, Infection Prevention and Control, and Medication Management making it the only national private infusion network with accreditation.

About McKesson Canada

McKesson Canada is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with pharmaceutical companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson Canada is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at www.McKesson.ca

About Accreditation Canada

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works with patients, policy makers and the public to improve the quality of health and social services for all. Accreditation Canada works closely with health and social services organizations in Canada and abroad to develop a sustainable culture of improvement that betters safety and efficiency, working to save and improve lives. More than 1,000 health and social service organizations and 7,000 sites in Canada and around the world have been accredited through our programs and services, leading to safer, quality health care for those who matter most; patients and their families.

