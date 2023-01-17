McKesson Canada's independent pharmacies Guardian, I.D.A., Remedy'sRx and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacies welcome decision to prescribe for minor ailments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmacists at McKesson Canada's independent pharmacy network including Guardian, I.D.A, Remedy'sRx and The Medicine Shoppe in Ontario can now prescribe and treat 13 minor conditions, including cold sores, pink eye, hemorrhoids, hives and urinary tract infections, among others.

Patients can now walk into their local pharmacy and receive assessment and treatment from their pharmacist for the following 13 conditions:

hay fever

oral thrush

pink eye

dermatitis

menstrual cramps

acid reflux

hemorrhoids

cold sores

impetigo

insect bites and hives

tick bites

sprains and strains

urinary tract infections (UTIs)

By allowing pharmacists to support patients with these needs, it increases access to quality care and takes pressure off the health system like hospitals, primary care clinics and emergency rooms.

"Our independent pharmacists at Guardian, I.D.A., Remedy'sRx and The Medicine Shoppe are standing by to help provide greater convenience and choice for their patients to obtain quality healthcare services where they need them the most," says Smita Patil, Vice President, Retail Member Relations and Professional Affairs at McKesson Canada. "By using their expertise to assess and treat minor conditions, pharmacists help patients get the care they need sooner and closer to home."

About McKesson Canada

McKesson Canada is a diversified health-care services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients. Our teams partner with pharmaceutical companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver products, services and insights to help make quality care more accessible and affordable.

Learn more about how McKesson Canada is impacting virtually every aspect of health care at www.McKesson.ca

SOURCE MCKESSON CANADA

For further information: Andrew Campbell, Media Relations, [email protected]