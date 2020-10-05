Enhanced health and safety measures implemented to keep patients and employees protected during flu season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, McKesson Canada's Retail Banner Group, which includes pharmacies under Guardian®, IDA®, Remedy's Rx® and The Medicine Shoppe® banners, are launching their annual flu shot campaign.

"Community pharmacists play an integral role in our healthcare system, forming a critical part in the fight against the spread of communicable diseases," said George Jeffrey, Senior Vice-President, Retail Banner Group, McKesson Canada. "This year, McKesson Canada's banner pharmacies are introducing safety measures in addition to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, to ensure patients feel secure when receiving their flu shot."

It is widely anticipated that this year, there will be significant demand for the flu shot, as Canadians actively do their part to protect themselves and their loved ones this flu season. Guardian®, IDA®, Remedy's Rx® and The Medicine Shoppe® are implementing several new tools to help facilitate an easier, more efficient and safe flu shot process this year, including:



Appointment scheduling*

Flu best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, personal protective equipment, capacity limits and disinfection during flu immunization;

Enhanced pharmacist education through webinars on best practices;

QR code accessible electronic flu consent forms*

*in participating pharmacies only

The flu shot protects individuals against some strains of influenza virus and can be passed on before showing symptoms. This increases the likelihood of patients requiring physician office visits, potential hospital stays or in some cases, death. Getting vaccinated against the flu every year is an important part of keeping Canadians healthy. Contact your local community pharmacist today to schedule your free flu vaccine.

Please visit your local Guardian®, IDA®, Remedy's Rx® or The Medicine Shoppe® website to find the closest pharmacy near you.

