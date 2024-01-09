McIntosh Perry and Beam Longest & Neff, LLC Rebrand as Egis North American Firm Joins Global Engineering Leader

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - McIntosh Perry and Beam Longest & Neff, LLC (BLN) are thrilled to unveil their new identity as Egis, effective January 1st, 2024. This rebrand marks a milestone in their Egis journey, reflecting a strengthened global presence in consulting, engineering, and mobility services.

Egis (CNW Group/McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.)

McIntosh Perry, an award-winning North American consulting engineering company, has expanded its service offering and geographic footprint in 2021, following their merger with US-based, BLN. With this expansion, Egis will significantly develop its presence in North America and continue supporting its clients to build a more balanced, sustainable, and resilient world.

"The launch of Egis as our new brand identity is a landmark moment. It represents our growth, our commitment to innovation, and our readiness to broaden our service spectrum, while remaining fully committed to serving our local client's projects. As Egis, we are poised to bring unparalleled expertise to our clients, guiding them from conception to operation. This evolution opens a wide range of opportunities for our team, empowering us to reach new heights in service excellence," said Gus Sarrouh, CEO, Egis, North America.

Egis' expertise spans across vital sectors such as roads, highways, buildings, water, energy, rail systems, environment, bridges, and underground structures. The company proudly contributes to seven of Canada's Top 100 Infrastructure Projects, including the transformative GO Rail Expansion program in Ontario and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel rehabilitation in Montreal. In the United States, their involvement in the California High-Speed Rail is a strong testament to their capabilities and recognized expertise.

"Our combined talent pool and expertise allows us to deliver a broader spectrum of high-quality, technical solutions. We're geared up to enhance our client services significantly and excited about the collaborative prospects ahead," said James Chopty, CEO of the Americas, and Pacific region at Egis.

"Our alliance with McIntosh Perry and BLN represents a strategic move, leveraging their esteemed reputation to enrich our client interactions. This partnership is in line with our progressive stance and our optimism for the future. The North American market presents immense potential, given its advanced development in the construction sector and major investments in the infrastructure space. This opens significant business opportunities for our people, partners, and clients," said Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors.

We design and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development.

With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects.

Linkedin: Egis | Instagram: @egisgroup | Twitter: @egis | Facebook: @egisgroup

SOURCE McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.

For further information: Greg Devine, [email protected], 289-319-3110