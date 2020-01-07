McInnis Cement Announces the Appointment of Baudouin Nizet as President and Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The McInnis Cement Board of Directors announces the appointment of Mr. Baudouin Nizet to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Mr. Nizet has a long track record in the cement industry, including working at CRH Canada / Holcim Canada as Senior Vice President for Quebec and the Atlantic Region from 2006 to 2013 in Montreal, then in Toronto as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2017. Until recently, he was Senior Vice President at Stuart Olson Building Group, a large construction company based in Calgary. In addition to serving as a director of the Cement Association of Canada for several years, he also served until 2017 as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canada Green Building Council, responsible for LEED certifications in eco-responsible constructions.

The McInnis Cement Board of Directors is convinced that Mr. Nizet will be able to lead McInnis through its next growth stages, while enhancing our corporate vision of producing quality cements in a sustainable, profitable and responsible manner.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Jean Moreau, who has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer since August 2018 for his contribution to building McInnis culture of commitment and teamwork.

A New Chief Operative Officer at the plant

McInnis also confirms the appointment of Mr. Alex Wojciechowski as Chief Operating Officer. With over thirty years of solid experience as a manager in the cement industry in Canada and in the United States, Mr. Wojciechowski has held various positions ranging from Maintenance Manager to Plant Manager to Industrial Manager. His expertise covers both cement operations and constructing and commissioning industrial equipment investment projects.

In operation since 2017, McInnis Cement continues to establish itself in a market that is very receptive to its arrival and highly satisfied with the quality of the cements produced at the Port-Daniel plant, which is a world-class facility. The company is currently building new warehousing facilities, at the cement plant and in some terminals, to better serve its customers and meet growing demand.

About McInnis Cement - The New Cement Company

McInnis Cement is a privately-held company with corporate headquarters in Quebec, Canada. The company's plant in Port-Daniel–Gascons, Canada is the first new plant to serve Eastern Canada as well as the U.S. Eastern seaboard and Great Lakes region in more than 50 years. McInnis Cement has constructed a deep-water marine terminal, adjacent to the plant, and operates its own distribution network consisting of terminals strategically located in the U.S. and Canada. This allows products to be shipped quickly and efficiently to markets along the East Coast and the entire perimeter of the Atlantic Ocean.

As the newest entrant in the North American cement market, the company's goal is to supply its customers with superior-quality products that are consistently produced and reliably distributed, based on sustainable development principles. The use of advanced technology enables the McInnis Cement plant to meet, if not exceed, the most stringent environmental standards, making its ecological footprint one of the smallest in the cement industry. More information is available at mcinniscement.com/en.

