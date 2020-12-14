MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI OneHealth"), one of the largest primary care clinic groups in Canada with 25 tech enabled clinics, filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, in connection with its proposed initial public offering of its Class A Subordinate Voting shares.

The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and includes Clarus Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, and TD Securities.

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to MCI OneHealth and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is acting as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. The preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from any of the underwriters listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Completion of the offering is subject to the receipt of customary approvals, including regulatory approvals.

About MCI OneHealth Technologies Inc.

MCI OneHealth is focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce the cost on healthcare. As one of Canada's leading primary care networks with 25 technology enabled clinics, MCI OneHealth serves over 850,000 patients annually and has been a part of the healthcare community for over 30 years. Since the deployment of MCI/Connect, the company's proprietary digital platform, MCI OneHealth continues to develop an ecosystem of digital applications, which will target modernizing and personalizing the primary care experience. MCI OneHealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Driven by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI OneHealth is executing a strategy focused on acquiring technology and health services that complement its technology and data-focused roadmap. Additional information can be found at www.mcionehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MCI OneHealth's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI OneHealth's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the offering and related transactions, the ability to execute on our strategy, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus of MCI OneHealth dated December 10, 2020. MCI OneHealth does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

