MCGILLIVRAY GROUP BOLSTERS TRUSTED PROFESSIONALS PROGRAM WITH ESTEEMED REAL ESTATE AGENTS, EXPERTS, AND PARTNERS ACROSS CANADA

McGillivray Trusted was founded on the guiding principle that the value of a knowledgeable, connected, and dedicated real estate professional is critical for buyers, investors, and sellers in a volatile market, ensuring everyone gets the most bang for their buck in the process. With over 20 years of experience in real estate investments, Scott McGillivray, the award-winning HGTV celebrity, executive producer, and real estate and renovation expert, and his team have successfully established the growing program with over 66 real estate professionals in over 70 markets across Canada.

"As a long-time member of the McGillivray Trusted Agent program, I have experienced immense value from Scott's powerful voice and influence within the Canadian real estate industry, alongside a competitive edge in our marketplace," said Mike Heddle, Team Leader/Broker for The Heddle Group. "Through this program we have access to high quality content for our B2B agent-referral network and our B2C marketing campaigns."

The agents and professionals in the McGillivray Trusted program undergo an extensive review process to determine their excellence in client satisfaction, depth of experience, marketing, and results. In turn, the exclusive endorsement program provides buyers, investors, and sellers access to professionals with the highest level of customer satisfaction and experience in their desired markets and real estate categories, from luxury and residential to commercial and beyond. Agents and professionals interested in joining the program can apply directly online at mcgillivraytrustedagents.com or email [email protected] with the subject line McGillivray Trusted Agent. Acceptance to the program is subject to exclusivity and availability in each market and all accepted members will undergo a rigorous review process to determine eligibility.

To learn more about agents, partners, and professionals currently in the program, visit scottmcgillivray.com/trusted . For additional content, follow Scott McGillivray across all social platforms for a summer travel guide featuring Canada's top destinations and attractions curated by McGillivray's Trusted Agents in local regions.

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray is North America's go-to expert when it comes to all things real estate and renovation. He's a real estate investor, contractor and star of the hit HGTV TV shows such as Income Property, Buyers Bootcamp and Scott's Vacation House Rules. Passionate about helping people learn the ins-and-outs of how to succeed in renovation and real estate, Scott is now sharing his own hard-earned, insider secrets with property owners in the hit HGTV show, Scott's Vacation House Rules. McGillivray emphasizes the importance of using a qualified Real Estate Professional by recognizing a select few of the best real estate minds in the country through his McGillivray Trusted Agent and Trusted Professional programs.

About McGillivray Group

McGillivray Group is a collective of expert marketers, producers, and entrepreneurs who build and elevate brands through three key areas: Talent Development & Marketing, Media Production Services (including linear television), and Strategic Branded Partnerships & Programs; offering turnkey, end-to-end marketing and content services. McGillivray Group prides itself on delivering innovative and engaging partnerships and content to a wide range of platforms in North America and internationally. www.mcgillivraygroup.com.

