MCF ENERGY LTD. ADVANCES RESPONSIBLE EXPLORATION FOR EUROPE'S ENERGY SECURITY AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF.H) ("MCF Energy" or the "Company") (formerly Pinedale Energy Limited) is pleased to announce the commencement of trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol "MCF" effective at the open on January 6, 2022. This follows the completion of the acquisition of natural gas projects in Austria and Germany, the appointment of a highly experienced team, and closing of the $8.5 million equity financing, as announced on January 3, 2022. The Company expects to drill-test its Austrian project this year.

"MCF Energy believes the answer to Europe's energy security lies right beneath the surface," commented James Hill, CEO and Director of The Company. "We are excited to commence trading on the TSX-V, a leading marketplace for international energy exploration companies with high environmental standards."

"Investors play a critical role in our mission to build the dominant gas exploration company and help Europe build its own bridge to renewables. We look forward to working closely with the Exchange and our partners to bring the expertise, capital and confidence needed to make significant new discoveries."

"MCF Energy has already secured interests in two large-scale prospects, both of which could be company-makers and will be evaluated this year. The Company is actively pursuing additional opportunities with a focus on large-prize sizes with low up-front capital intensity."

"Principals of MCF Energy have been active in the European oil and gas sector for nearly 20 years. We revitalised Europe's largest heavy oil field in one venture and ran one of the continent's largest exploration campaigns in another. MCF Energy is building from the framework of those earlier ventures at a critical time for Europe to develop its own cleaner, cheaper, more secure natural gas industry."

"We intend to move as fast as possible to make this vision a reality," Mr. Hill added.

The Company will not undertake work programs at its German interests until relevant licences are granted and acquisition of those interests is approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information: MCF Energy Ltd., Jim Hill, CEO, Tel: (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]