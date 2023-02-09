MCF Energy Gains Exchange Approval for German Natural Gas Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF); (FRA: DC6); (OTCPK: MCFNF) ("MCF Energy" or the "Company") MCF Energy is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to acquire a 50% interest in the Reudnitz natural gas prospect in Germany ("Reudnitz"), allowing the Company to start work programs in the region. This acquisition is part of MCF Energy's efforts to strengthen Europe's energy security through its joint venture with Genexco GmbH ("Genexco"), as announced on January 3, 2023 and November 29, 2022.

The Reudnitz natural gas prospect is a confirmed and significant development asset located in a rural area 70 km southeast of Berlin. Discovered in 1964, it holds multiple hydrocarbon zones and is currently in the planning phase of development with a production license application already submitted. Reudnitz contains untapped discoveries in the Permian Rotliegend Sandstone (for natural gas) and the Zechstein Carbonate (for oil) reservoirs. These types of reserves are well known in the region, with oil production taking place at the nearby Guhlen-1 discovery and natural gas being produced in similar aged reservoirs in both Germany and neighboring Poland. In addition to the oil and gas, the Reudnitz discovery and on-site prospects also have the potential for helium recovery.

The Company and Genexco are finalizing an agreement whereby MCF Energy will acquire all of Genexco's outstanding shares, previously announced on January 23, 2023. This acquisition will establish MCF Energy as a future leader in natural gas exploration in Germany, with an accomplished local team, and 100% ownership and operatorship of Genexco's assets, including Reudnitz. Several additional asset applications in Germany are underway. The completion of the transaction is expected to take place within the next two to three weeks, subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy believes the answer to Europe's energy security is right beneath the surface. The Company's goal is to find new natural gas discoveries in Europe and create wealth for its stakeholders. MCF Energy has secured interests in two significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and is evaluating additional opportunities. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.

For corporate updates, please register to our mailing list at www.MCFEnergy.com and follow us at www.Twitter.com/MCFEnergy. Additional information on the Company and the Transaction is available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

