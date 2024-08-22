McElhanney Named BSI Canada's 2023 Award of Excellence Winner

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- A Western Canadian professional engineering consulting and geomatics firm has received a prestigious award celebrating excellence in business standards by BSI.

The business standards and improvement company has announced McElhanney as the winner of the 2023 Canada Award of Excellence. BSI is a leading provider of ISO certification, assessment, training, and software in Canada.

McElhanney's reputation for excellence is built on the foundation of their commitment to safety, quality, and continual learning. As one of Western Canada's top consulting engineering and geomatics firms in, they believe in owning their opportunities for improvement, proven by their dedicated approach to quality management.

McElhanney achieved certification for quality management (ISO 9001) certification in 2012 and to the updated standard in 2018. With their in-house Business Management System, they enhance their high standards for quality and risk management and streamline their project management, data collection, quality records, and risk management processes to serve their key market sectors in cities, communities, energy, and transportation. McElhanney's dedication to exceeding their high standards will continue for the next leg of their quality management journey.

Pierre Dovala, Sales Director, Assurance Services, BSI, said: "The task of selecting a winner was not an easy one, as we were presented with many outstanding nominations from remarkable organizations. Each one demonstrates a commitment to continual improvement and fostering a culture of excellence."

The Award of Excellence, founded in 2011, recognizes BSI clients who have demonstrated a culture of excellence and continual improvement. This year's nominees included companies with certification in good standing in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and represented sectors such as software and security as a service, municipalities, construction, healthcare, and finance.

In evaluating the nominees, the review committee looked at key factors including audit performances, management systems, and business results.

