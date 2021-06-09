McDowell & Associates Opens Office in Penticton for Calgarians Chasing Okanagan Lifestyle

Extending residential design services from Southern Alberta to the Southern Okanagan

CALGARY,, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - McDowell & Associates Inc., a premier Calgary-based residential design firm, has announced the opening of their Penticton office, strengthening their position in the luxury Southern Okanagan residential design market.

"We identified an opportunity to create a direct line of service for our Calgary-based clients to their Okanagan-based builds," says McDowell Project Lead and long-time Penticton resident, Dean Jensen. "Having our proverbial boots on the ground has increased client confidence and process efficiency while reducing build time – it's critical we meet clients where they want to live to service them most effectively."

"We've experienced first-hand how their architectural design inherently blends structure and landscape," explains Todd Jensen, President at Taradar Fine Homes, a custom home builder in Penticton. "McDowell's design philosophy uses a masterful pattern that invites the landscape to inspire the home, yielding a modern, perfectly unintrusive structure."

"Lake views, rock outcrops, vineyards and desert topography are unique to the Southern Okanagan. Growing our housing stock while minimizing environmental impact is something we value as a municipality. We welcome McDowell & Associates to our business community and to this beautiful part of the province," says Diane Kereluk, Executive Director, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"It's great to see a new design firm entering the Penticton market and contributing jobs to our local economy, especially with the increased residential demand driven by low interest rates, remote workforces, and lifestyle desirability," comments Carly Lewis, Economic Development Manager with the City of Penticton. "The City extends a warm welcome to McDowell & Associates, they will be a great addition to our local design community."

ABOUT MCDOWELL & ASSOCIATES

McDowell & Associates is an award-winning architectural design firm that delivers functionally refined residential design across Western Canada. For 25 years, we have garnered a reputation for beautifully balanced spaces that feel refreshingly modern and endlessly classic. With offices in Calgary and Penticton, we create custom new builds and renovations that stand the test of time. www.mcdowelldesign.com

Penticton Office Address: 101, 233 Haynes Road Penticton, BC V2A

SOURCE McDowell & Associates Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Clare Brazier McWilliams at (587) 578 1528 or [email protected]