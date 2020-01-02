McDonald's® Announced as New Title Sponsor for TSN's SC WITH JAY AND DAN

– Helmed by popular duo Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole, SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY MCDONALD'S airs weekdays at 12 midnight ET on TSN –

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - TSN today announced that McDonald's® has signed on as the new title sponsor of fan-favourite series SC WITH JAY AND DAN, hosted by Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole. The partnership includes a multitude of in-show and on-set integrations, as well as title sponsorship of the hosts' popular podcast, the JAY AND DAN PODCAST PRESENTED BY MCDONALD'S. McDonald's will also be fully integrated into all of the show's promotional campaign elements across all platforms on TSN.

With the announcement of the new partnership, TSN also revealed the series logo for SC WITH JAY AND DAN PRESENTED BY MCDONALD'S.

"We're extremely excited to partner with one of the world's most iconic brands in McDonald's," said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales and Marketing, Bell Media, and President of TSN. "We look forward to featuring McDonald's across the entirety of SC WITH JAY AND DAN's beloved multi-platform content, from broadcast to digital to social media."

"Everyone loves McDonald's, but no one loves McDonald's as much as me," said host Jay Onrait. "How much do I love McDonald's? When my wife and I got married, we wanted to serve our guests a midnight lunch. That lunch was McDonald's!"

"McDonald's has always held a special place in my heart. As a kid growing up in rural Ontario, we didn't eat out a lot, but when we did, it was an event, and we always picked McDonald's. To now have them as the title sponsor on our show brings everything full circle," said host Dan O'Toole. "I literally have dreams about Big Macs. That's not a joke; that's the truth. To say I am thrilled to have McDonald's as the title sponsor on our show would be a massive understatement."

