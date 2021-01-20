McCoy Global Adds Leading Data Science Executive to Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy," "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced the addition of Mr. Cory Janssen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Janssen is the co-founder and co-CEO of machine learning developer, AltaML Inc. ("AltaML").

"Mr. Janssen is one of Canada's leading technology entrepreneurs and has an established track record of utilizing data science to accelerate process optimization," said Chris Seaver, Chairman of McCoy. "Cory's unique insights into technology and machine learning will be invaluable as McCoy rapidly deploys the next stage of its Digital Technology Roadmap."

"McCoy is initiating the commercialization stage of a significant transition to a digital and automated future. We are focused on providing greater value for our customers with innovative smart technology solutions that maximize efficiency, reduce costs, while improving safety and wellbore integrity," said Jim Rakievich, CEO of McCoy. "We are eager to leverage Cory's significant data analytics expertise in shaping our technology future."

In Cory's current role at AltaML, he leads a team focused on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning models to deliver predictive decision making. In today's complex business world, predictive models produce accurate, data-driven decisions to accelerate competitiveness.

Previously, Mr. Janssen was co-founder of Investopedia.com, a financial education site that provided content and tools to help educate individual investors. From its founding in 1999, Investopedia became one of the most popular financial sites on the web and was sold to Forbes Media in 2007. The business model for Investopedia was then replicated through Janalta Interactive Inc., a holding company for digital media properties. Cory is past-President of the Edmonton chapter for Entrepreneur's Organization and active in the Alberta entrepreneurial community as a member of the A100, the Venture Mentoring Service program at the University of Alberta and as an associate for Creative Destruction Labs Rockies. He also sits on the Board of Edmonton Global, the economic development corporation for the Edmonton Municipal Region, as well as several private-company advisory boards.

The Company today also announced that Mr. Dale Tremblay has expressed his intent not to stand for re-election at the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Dale for his dedication to McCoy and for his leadership over the last six years," said Chris Seaver, Chairman of McCoy. "Since 2015, we have deeply valued his broad ranging knowledge, significant contributions and personal dedication to McCoy and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global provides technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. The Corporation operates internationally through direct sales and distributors with operations in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates.

McCoy's corporate headquarters are located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

