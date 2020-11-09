McCarthy's Reinvents School Fundraising for the Age of COVID and Rounds Out PPE Line With Masks for Toddlers

Schools, charities, camps and community organizations can earn 5% cashback on all COVID-safe necessities and customizable apparel—now available for toddlers

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Building on its commitment to support Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarthy Uniforms, through its non-uniform line, Navy & White, is now offering McCarthy Rewards, a cashback fundraising program that gives 5% of the price of all purchases right back to schools or community groups (sports teams, camps, workplaces, etc.). With restrictions on in-person activities, many schools and other organizations are struggling to find ways to raise funds this year—McCarthy Rewards is the solution.

The program allows schools to raise money while offering easy access to spirit wear—comfy apparel and accessories such as T-shirts, hoodies, gloves, fanny packs and masks, customized with their school logo or other personalized artwork. These make great holiday gifts, not to mention a great option for custom graduation gear. Last year, many grads sadly went without grad gear due to COVID-related shutdowns, but with early-bird pricing available on grad orders placed by November 15, 2020, this year's graduates can celebrate their important milestone all year long.

Any organization can build a custom program through McCarthy Rewards, whether they have a uniform program with the company or not, and reap the benefits of 5% cashback. There's no heavy lifting to do—McCarthy does all the work including setting up a custom website for each organization or campaign, customizing artwork on products, and even delivering items right to customers' homes (shipping is free on orders over $30, eliminating the need for parent volunteers to handle sorting and distribution).

"We're hearing that student and parent councils are struggling this year to find convenient ways to raise funds for schools, which would normally happen through pizza lunches, bake sales, and subscription programs," says Vanessa Iarocci, president of McCarthy Uniforms. "There is a huge sense of financial burden from COVID-19, so we worked quickly to find a solution to help our communities raise money from purchases they already make."

McCarthy's Line of COVID-Safe Supplies Now Includes Mini Masks

The fundraising program extends to McCarthy's line of COVID-safe necessities, including its new mini masks, designed to fit children aged three to six. These comfortable non-medical masks feature fun designs by kids, for kids, and have adjustable toggles so they grow as your kids do. The new mini masks join McCarthy's popular line of cost-effective kids' and teens' masks, and all are made of breathable 100% Egyptian cotton.

"With kids and teens wearing masks all day in school, it's incredibly important that their masks fit comfortably," says Iarocci. "We saw how much middle-school and high-school kids appreciated having masks made just for them, in terms of both design and fit, so we wanted to do the same for the even younger bunch. There aren't a lot of really small, well-made masks on the market, which is a real struggle for parents as they try to do everything they can to keep their children safe."

The company, which has continued to grow throughout the pandemic is offering the new mini masks at the same extremely affordable price as the rest of its mask line: $2.50 each ($7.50 for a package of three). Kids can choose between eight new adorable designs that they will happily wear to school. The masks are available at McCarthy's website, Navy & White, and can be included in a McCarthy Rewards fundraising program (using these versions or custom designs).

Parents are raving about McCarthy's masks. One said, "I love these masks and ordered them for my whole family. They're comfortable and washable, and even if my kids lose them, I got them for a really affordable price so I can replace them." Students love these masks, too, saying:

"The designs are really fun, and I don't have to wear those boring plain ones."

"The material feels nice. The other ones were irritating my skin, but I can easily wear these all day."

"It was cool designing these masks with some other kids; we got to be creative and design something we wanted to wear."

"I like the sloth design the best; so cute!"

Other Great Gear to Keep Kids Healthy and Safe

McCarthy's full line of other COVID-ready supplies include fanny packs by Jansport, and a GermBusterz Hand-Sanitizer Spray Pen, which is great for quickly cleaning doorknobs, railings and even subway poles, as well as hands, of course. The pens are small enough to fit into a pencil case or pocket, so kids can always keep one nearby. These refillable pens feature alcohol- and paraben-free sanitizer and include aloe so they won't dry out your little ones' hands. These brand-name items can be included in your McCarthy Rewards program.

Sign Up for McCarthy Rewards

Contact [email protected] to set up a McCarthy Rewards program to receive 5% cashback on all purchases made through your custom fundraising website. No uniform program is required to build a Rewards program with comfy apparel and accessories, including PPE, to help students learn, work, and play together happily and safely.

About McCarthy Uniforms

Founded in 1956, McCarthy Uniforms is a proud provider of uniforms to schools and workplaces across Canada and is one of the country's most storied uniform companies. Guided by the belief that uniforms have the power to build strong communities that work, learn and play together, the company has served more than 10 million Canadians from coast-to-coast. Employing more than 350 Canadians, McCarthy Uniforms is dedicated to playing an active and positive role in advancing the interests of women and youth around the world.

SOURCE McCarthy Uniforms Inc.

For further information: Andrea Lekushoff, Broad Reach Communications, T: 416-435-2569, E: [email protected]