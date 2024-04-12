MCCAIN FOODS CANADA HITS A GRAND SLAM: LOCKS DOWN THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Canada's iconic potato brand will serve as the Official French Fries of the Toronto Blue Jays, launches Fry Days with McCain at the ballpark to celebrate.

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - McCain Foods Canada ("McCain"), the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, has signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays.

McCain Foods Canada launches Fry Days with McCain at the ballpark in celebration of three-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))

As part of the partnership, the Blue Jays and McCain are inviting Canadians to Make It A Fry Day with their family and friends during Fry Days with McCain at the ballpark. Exclusive to all Friday home games throughout the 2024 season, McCain will be premiering its specialty loaded fry recipe served in a reusable Blue Jays helmet. The specialty fry offer will be available as of the first Friday home game of the 2024 season at Rogers Centre, Friday April 12.

"We are thrilled to partner with McCain, a brand that shares our passion for excellence and innovation," said David O'Reilly, Director of Partnership Development, Toronto Blue Jays. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring together friends, family and fans alike in-and-out of the Rogers Centre to have fun and create new memorable moments. We are pleased to celebrate our shared values and commitment to the fan experience."

Fry Days with McCain is the first of many exciting initiatives planned. Continuing to elevate the fan experience, on select theme nights McCain will offer limited edition twists on the specialty loaded fry recipe, inspired by the Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Promotions and Events schedule.

On May 10th for Cricket Night at the Park, fans can indulge in the Dehli'tine loaded fries, featuring McCain SureCrisp fries dusted with chaat masala, shredded Paneer cheese topped with butter chicken sauce and drizzled with mint chutney.

Then, on May 17th for Country Night, fans can savour the Yee-haw Burnt-ends poutine. This delectable dish showcases McCain SureCrisp fries topped with smoked brisket, cheese curds and drizzled with a Tennessee-style BBQ sauce and spicy mayo, all sprinkled with pickled jalapenos.

Stay tuned and keep your taste buds tingling by following @McCainCanada social channels for more exclusive limited time offer recipes featured during Fry Days with McCain at the ballpark!

"We are equally excited about our partnership and the opportunity to align with one of Major League Baseball's most iconic franchises and a long-standing Canadian organization. Joining forces with the Toronto Blue Jays is a testament to our dedication to Canadians, community, and togetherness," says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain Foods Canada. "We look forward to collaborating closely with the Blue Jays to create unforgettable moments for friends and families to make a positive impact both on and off the field".

For more information about upcoming programing and how to get exclusive access to Fry Days at the ballpark all season long, please follow @McCainCanada on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

Visit McCain.ca for recipes and for more information.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

For further information: Media Contact: Natalie Berlingieri. [email protected]