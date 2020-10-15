McCabe Valuations Announces Osgoode Bursary

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - McCabe Valuations, a valuation and consulting firm in Toronto, Ontario, has announced a $2,500 annual bursary to be given to an Osgoode Hall Law School student in financial need.

McCabe Valuations clients include lawyers and law firms across Ontario. "We recognize the stress that students may be under, especially at this time. We wanted to support a law student and future law students that are working hard towards their goals and hopefully relieve a bit of financial stress," said Patrick McCabe, owner and founder of McCabe Valuations. "The legal community is a significant part of our client base and we want to support future lawyers in their studies."

McCabe Valuations provides valuation consulting and litigation support for family law, commercial litigation, and civil litigation. Patrick McCabe is a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) and has been accepted as an expert witness in matters of business valuation and assessing income for support purposes.

