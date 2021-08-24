MCAN Subsidiary XMC Mortgage Corporation Accepts Industry Award for Service Excellence

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary XMC Mortgage Corporation has been named as a winner in the 5-Star Mortgage Products Awards Alternative Lending category. XMC is an originator of single-family residential mortgage solutions across Canada.

"We are very pleased that the mortgage broker community is recognizing our team for their dedication to service excellence," says Karen Weaver, MCAN President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a year of unprecedented growth in unprecedented times, everyone on our team has committed to this journey. We are all-in on the relationships we have with some of the best mortgage brokers in the country," says Weaver. "We take very seriously our role in their success and what is often the most significant financial investment for their clients."

Canadian Mortgage Professional sponsors the awards to recognize outstanding service and products in the mortgage sector. More than 30,000 mortgage professionals were surveyed about their experience with alternative mortgage lenders on criteria including processing and approval speed, interest rates and customer service. This is the first time XMC has won the award.

"We approach our relationships with a win-win perspective. We work with experienced brokers who are always willing to offer valuable insights. In return, we strive to be quick to respond and committed to working with them to find the right solution for each unique client," says Avish Buck, Vice President of Residential Lending. "I'm so proud of what we have achieved. We are just getting started and will continue to invest in our people and technology to maintain our service excellence."

About XMC Mortgage Corporation

XMC Mortgage Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCAN Mortgage Corporation, acquired in 2013 as an originator of single-family mortgage solutions across Canada through an exclusive mortgage broker network. XMC has won numerous industry awards and recognitions for service in the field via Business Development Managers, leadership influence and most recently for 5-Star Service as an alternative mortgage provider.

About MCAN Mortgage Corporation

MCAN Mortgage Corporation, founded in 1991, is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

MCAN recently released strong second-quarter results. Read that release here.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

Website: www.mcanmortgage.com

e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information: Karen Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931; Floriana Cipollone, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (416) 591-5204

Related Links

http://mcanmortgage.com/

