MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES 43 CENTS CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

Jul 30, 2026, 17:05 ET

ROE higher with growth in lending business

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP), a leading Canadian mortgage investment corporation, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The results reflected higher net interest income from growth in our mortgage portfolio, higher income from MCAP and higher net realized gains on our securities.

Q2 2026 highlights compared to Q2 2025

  • Net interest income: $24.6 million, +4%
  • Net income: $24.0 million, +19%
  • Total assets under management1: $8.5 billion, +28%
  • ROE1: 14.64%
  • EPS: $0.59
  • Book value per share: $16.31
  • Cash dividends declared: $0.43, +5%
  • CET 1 ratio2: 19.30%

YTD 2026 highlights compared to YTD 2025

  • Net interest income: $50.2 million, +6%
  • Net income: $47.0 million, +28%
  • ROE1: 14.40%
  • EPS: $1.16
  • CET 1 ratio2: 19.30%
  • Income tax assets to capital ratio3: 4.92

"We continued to grow our business to deliver improving returns to our shareholders while navigating uncertainty in the current geopolitical and economic environment. Our net interest income has increased as we grew our assets under management while managing our spreads with pricing and hedging strategies. We benefited from residential mortgage renewals which enhance our returns and continued to grow our securitization programs to diversify our funding and optimize our capital," said Derek Sutherland, CEO of MCAN. "We believe we are well-reserved in our allowance for credit losses in the current environment and our credit quality remains resilient from our sound underwriting practices and default management to remediate previously impaired files. MCAP remains a key strategic partner and we continue to work together to pursue opportunities that are mutually beneficial. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on profitable growth, while diversifying our portfolios and investing in infrastructure to increase our operating leverage."

Total assets under management1 grew to $8.5 billion, up 10% from the beginning of the year

  • Mortgage originations bringing total residential mortgage assets to $4.7 billion, +3% YTD, including uninsured residential mortgage assets of $1.4 billion, +6% YTD, and insured residential mortgage assets of $3.4 billion, +2% YTD
    • Compared to YTD 2025, uninsured residential mortgage originations increased 22% and insured residential mortgage originations increased 18%, along with strong renewal volumes.
    • This performance reflects our outstanding service to our brokers and customers despite a challenging and competitive market.
    • This growth was supported by our residential mortgage securitization programs, as part of our funding diversification and capital optimization strategy.
  • Construction and commercial mortgages balances grew to $1.2 billion, +2% YTD
    • Loan advances of $237.8 million so far this year, including adding more commercial term mortgages to diversify our portfolio.
    • Originations and future commitments have been steady this quarter with some extensions of projects due to normal construction delays relating to the permitting and zoning process as well as the current economic environment. This led to lower run-off in the portfolio than expected. To date, projects continue to progress toward completion.  
  • MCAP continues to perform ahead of expectations
    • MCAP income YTD of $18.0 million, +18% compared to YTD 2025, primarily due to higher securitization income from higher average portfolio balances.
    • Our investment in and strategic partnership with MCAP continues to remain a key driver of returns for our shareholders.

Provisions for credit losses reflect current uncertain market outlook; however, credit quality continues to remain resilient

  • Provision for credit losses were $3.3 million for the year so far mainly due to growth in our mortgage portfolio balance and uncertain economic forecasts partially offset by progress on workouts for our impaired construction loans.
  • Impaired non-securitized mortgage ratio1 was 2.40% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.69% at December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, impaired mortgages mainly represent impaired construction loans as well as uninsured residential mortgages where asset recovery programs have been initiated or we expect the loans to be brought current.
  • We believe overall that we have a quality mortgage loan portfolio with an average LTV of 68.6% for our uninsured residential mortgages and 61.6% for our construction loans at June 30, 2026.

MCAN quarterly dividend declared

  • The Board of Directors declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.43 per share to be paid September 29, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.
    • Under our Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), dividends paid to shareholders are automatically reinvested in common shares issued out of treasury at the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding such issue less a discount of 2% until further notice from MCAN. Our DRIP may provide enhanced returns for shareholders who participate. For how to enroll in the DRIP, please refer to our Management Information Circular dated February 27, 2026 or visit our website at www.mcanfinancial.com.

Management has been advised that a substantial shareholder has offered those of its unitholders who have elected to redeem their investment in such shareholder the option to take MCAN common shares in kind, instead of a cash payment. The number of unitholders who may elect this option, the number of shares that may be transferred and whether those unitholders choose to retain or dispose of those shares is uncertain.

1 Considered to be a non-GAAP and other financial measure. For further details, refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of this new release.  Non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.

2 These measures have been calculated in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements guidelines. 

3 Tax balances are calculated in accordance with the Tax Act.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets
(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30

December 31

2026

2025



Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$           66,873

$           79,828

Cash held in trust

85,492

71,856

Marketable securities

40,395

54,146

Mortgages

6,073,183

5,938,259

Non-marketable securities

129,155

126,592

Equity investment in MCAP Commercial LP

141,249

133,995

Derivative financial instruments

488

1,907

Deferred tax assets

2,063

1,650

Other assets

100,164

69,237

6,639,062

6,477,470



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities

Financial liabilities from securitization

3,665,766

3,433,883

Term deposits

2,249,097

2,340,483

Demand loans payable

36,182

19,438

Derivative financial instruments

594

46

Other liabilities

20,525

38,772

5,972,164

5,832,622



Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

500,464

491,015

Contributed surplus

510

510

Retained earnings

165,501

153,442

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

423

(119)

666,898

644,848

$        6,639,062

$        6,477,470

Consolidated statements of income
(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Q2

Q2

YTD

YTD

For the Periods Ended June 30

2026

2025

2026

2025





Net Interest Income



Mortgage interest

$   76,080

$   65,842

$  150,774

$  129,732

Interest on cash and other

1,305

1,691

2,573

2,866

77,385

67,533

153,347

132,598





Term deposit interest and expenses

23,073

25,502

45,956

50,384

Interest on financial liabilities from securitization

29,202

16,276

56,211

32,312

Interest on loans payable

506

2,093

1,007

2,487

52,781

43,871

103,174

85,183

Total Net Interest Income

24,604

23,662

50,173

47,415





Non-interest Income



Equity income from MCAP Commercial LP

10,060

9,732

17,999

15,303

Distribution income from securities

2,445

2,251

5,244

4,992

Fees

882

761

1,858

1,841

Net gain on securities

3,032

406

6,321

1,505

Net gain on sales of securitizations, commitments and whole loans

477

745

1,507

757

Gain on dilution of investment in MCAP Commercial LP

1,837

--

1,837

--

18,733

13,895

34,766

24,398





Total Income

43,337

37,557

84,939

71,813





Provision for credit losses

1,793

2,227

3,254

5,316





Non-interest Expenses



Salaries and benefits

7,870

6,873

15,605

13,992

General and administrative

9,852

7,707

19,450

15,469

17,722

14,580

35,055

29,461





Net Income Before Income Taxes

23,822

20,750

46,630

37,036





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes



Current

5

2

5

2

Deferred

(189)

561

(413)

257

(184)

563

(408)

259

Net Income

$   24,006

$   20,187

$   47,038

$   36,777





Basic and diluted earnings per share

$      0.59

$      0.51

$      1.16

$      0.94

Cash dividends per share

$      0.43

$      0.41

$      0.86

$      0.82

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares (000's)

40,749

39,264

40,686

39,103

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)
(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Q2

Q2

YTD

YTD

For the Periods Ended June 30

2026

2025

2026

2025





Net Income

$   24,006

$   20,187

$   47,038

$   36,777





Other comprehensive income items that may be subsequently reclassified

to income (loss):



Cash Flow Hedges



Net gains (losses) from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

(58)

557

428

557

Reclassification of net losses (gains) to net income

42

107

114

221

Total Other Comprehensive Income

(16)

664

542

778





Comprehensive Income

$   23,990

$   20,851

$   47,580

$   37,555

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Q2

Q2

YTD

YTD

For the Periods Ended June 30

2026

2025

2026

2025





Share Capital



Balance, beginning of period

$    496,057

$    464,106

$    491,015

$    456,683

Share capital issued, net of share issuance costs

4,407

8,821

9,449

16,244

Balance, end of period

500,464

472,927

500,464

472,927





Contributed Surplus

510

510

510

510





Retained Earnings



Balance, beginning of period

159,023

144,259

153,442

143,620

Net income

24,006

20,187

47,038

36,777

Dividends declared

(17,528)

(16,150)

(34,979)

(32,101)

Balance, end of period

165,501

148,296

165,501

148,296





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income



Balance, beginning of period

439

(1,510)

(119)

(1,624)

Other comprehensive income

(16)

664

542

778

Balance, end of period

423

(846)

423

(846)





Total Shareholders' Equity

$    666,898

$    620,887

$    666,898

$    620,887

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Q2

Q2

YTD

YTD

For the Periods Ended June 30

2026

2025

2026

2025





Cash flows from (for):



Operating Activities



Net income

$   24,006

$   20,187

$   47,038

$   36,777

Adjustments to determine cash flows relating to operating activities:



Deferred taxes

(189)

561

(413)

257

Equity income from MCAP Commercial LP

(10,060)

(9,732)

(17,999)

(15,303)

Gain on dilution of investment in MCAP Commercial LP

(1,837)

--

(1,837)

--

Provision for credit losses

1,793

2,227

3,254

5,316

Net (gain) loss on securities

(2,804)

526

(2,146)

887

Amortization of cash flow hedges net losses (gains)

42

107

115

221

Amortization of securitized mortgage and liability transaction costs

3,055

2,627

5,816

5,181

Amortization of other assets

604

478

1,089

1,111

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Marketable securities

17,172

5,169

17,271

9,003

Mortgages

(23,678)

(276,307)

(142,342)

(295,261)

Non-marketable securities

(2,369)

(751)

(3,938)

(5,778)

Derivative Financial Instruments

(292)

3,714

2,394

229

Other assets

(12,733)

(4,710)

(30,401)

(9,612)

Cash held in trust

(16,850)

632

(13,636)

(14,907)

Term deposits

(100,848)

49,660

(91,386)

100,635

Financial liabilities from securitization

102,534

81,664

230,233

25,667

Other liabilities

1,763

3,213

(2,007)

(3,585)

Cash flows from (for) operating activities

(20,691)

(120,735)

1,105

(159,162)

Investing Activities



Distributions from MCAP Commercial LP

6,136

3,622

12,582

8,653

Acquisition of capital and intangible assets

(707)

(700)

(811)

(3,782)

Cash flows from investing activities

5,429

2,922

11,771

4,871

Financing Activities



Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of share issuance costs

993

5,616

993

6,714

Net change in demand loans

(33,402)

144,431

16,744

258,258

Increase (decrease) in premises lease liability

(27)

2,387

328

2,305

Dividends paid

(14,917)

(13,659)

(43,896)

(40,172)

Cash flows from (for) financing activities

(47,353)

138,775

(25,831)

227,105

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(62,615)

20,962

(12,955)

72,814

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

129,488

113,555

79,828

61,703

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$   66,873

$ 134,517

$   66,873

$ 134,517





Supplementary Information



Interest received

$   78,091

$   68,236

$ 155,492

$ 133,873

Interest paid

39,863

28,419

93,243

72,670

Distributions received from securities

2,363

2,152

5,080

4,772

Further Information

See our complete 2026 Second Quarter Report filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.mcanfinancial.com.

For our Outlook, refer to the "Outlook" section of the 2026 Second Quarter Report.

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments.

MCAN is Reimagining Opportunity to Drive Growth for Canadian Communities.

A Caution About Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "estimate," "project," "future," and variations of these or similar words or other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among others, statements and assumptions with respect to:

  • the current business environment, economic environment and outlook;
  • possible or assumed future results;
  • our ability to create shareholder value;
  • our business goals and strategy;
  • the potential impact of new regulations and changes to existing regulations as well as any changes in tax legislation;
  • the stability of home prices;
  • the effect of challenging conditions on us;
  • the performance of our investments;
  • factors affecting our competitive position within the housing lending market;
  • international trade, including changes in tariffs, international economic uncertainties, failures of international financial institutions and geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on the Canadian economy;
  • sufficiency of our access to liquidity and capital resources;
  • the timing and effect of interest rate changes on our cash flows; and
  • the declaration and payment of dividends.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The material factors or assumptions that we identified and were applied by us in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to successfully implement and realize on our business goals and strategy;
  • government regulation of our business and the cost to us of such regulation;  
  • factors and assumptions regarding interest rates, including the effect of Bank of Canada actions already taken;
  • the effect of supply chain issues;
  • the effect of inflation;
  • housing sales and residential mortgage borrowing activities;
  • the effect of household debt service levels;
  • the effect of competition;
  • systems failure or cyber and security breaches;
  • the availability of funding and capital to meet our requirements;
  • investor appetite for securitization products;
  • the value of mortgage originations;
  • the expected spread between interest earned on mortgage portfolios and interest paid on deposits;
  • the relative uncertainty and volatility of real estate markets;
  • acceptance of our products in the marketplace;
  • the stage of the real estate cycle and the maturity phase of the mortgage market;
  • impact on housing demand from changing population demographics and immigration patterns;
  • our ability to forecast future changes to borrower credit and credit scores, loan to value ratios and other forward-looking factors used in assessing expected credit losses and rates of default;
  • availability of key personnel;
  • our operating cost structure;
  • the current tax regime; and
  • operations within, and market conditions relating to, our equity and other investments.

External geopolitical conflicts and government and Bank of Canada economic policy have resulted in uncertainty relating to the Company's internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including with respect to the Canadian economy, employment conditions, interest rates, supply chain issues, international trade, inflation, levels of housing activity and household debt service levels. There can be no assurance that such expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs will continue to be valid. The impacts that any further or escalating geopolitical conflicts will have on our business is uncertain and difficult to predict.

Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because it involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the above opinions, estimates or assumptions are inaccurate and the other risks and uncertainties referred to in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, our MD&A and our other public filings with the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities.

Subject to applicable securities law requirements, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in subsequent reports should be consulted.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release references a number of non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") and other financial measures and ratios to assess our performance. These measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), are not defined by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability between companies using these measures. These metrics are considered to be non-GAAP and other financial measures and are incorporated by reference and defined in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of our 2026 Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information, please contact: MCAN Financial Group, Website: www.mcanfinancial.com, e-mail: [email protected]; Derek Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931; Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (289) 454-4196

Organization Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation