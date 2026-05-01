MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

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MCAN Mortgage Corporation

May 01, 2026, 11:28 ET

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026.

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Bonnie Agostinho

13,633,519

106,674

99.22 %

0.78 %

Brian W. Chu

13,593,861

59,516

99.56 %

0.44 %

John E. Coke

13,586,986

94,291

99.31 %

0.69 %

Glenn Doré

13,572,104

80,496

99.41 %

0.59 %

Olga Giovanniello

13,532,233

120,910

99.11 %

0.89 %

Karen L. Martin

13,545,567

107,480

99.21 %

0.79 %

Gaelen J. Morphet

13,611,568

101,451

99.26 %

0.74 %

Emily A. Randle

13,527,767

125,564

99.08 %

0.92 %

Derek G. Sutherland

13,574,683

78,699

99.42 %

0.58 %

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada.  MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada).  MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments.  MCAN is Reimagining Opportunity to Drive Growth for Canadian Communities.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information, please contact: MCAN Mortgage Corporation, d/b/a MCAN Financial Group, Website:  www.mcanfinancial.com, e-mail: [email protected]; Derek Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931;Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (289) 454-4196

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MCAN Mortgage Corporation