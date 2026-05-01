MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026.

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Bonnie Agostinho 13,633,519 106,674 99.22 % 0.78 % Brian W. Chu 13,593,861 59,516 99.56 % 0.44 % John E. Coke 13,586,986 94,291 99.31 % 0.69 % Glenn Doré 13,572,104 80,496 99.41 % 0.59 % Olga Giovanniello 13,532,233 120,910 99.11 % 0.89 % Karen L. Martin 13,545,567 107,480 99.21 % 0.79 % Gaelen J. Morphet 13,611,568 101,451 99.26 % 0.74 % Emily A. Randle 13,527,767 125,564 99.08 % 0.92 % Derek G. Sutherland 13,574,683 78,699 99.42 % 0.58 %

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN is Reimagining Opportunity to Drive Growth for Canadian Communities.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information, please contact: MCAN Mortgage Corporation, d/b/a MCAN Financial Group, Website: www.mcanfinancial.com, e-mail: [email protected]; Derek Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931;Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (289) 454-4196