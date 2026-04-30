MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES 43 CENTS CASH DIVIDEND

Net income up from growth in lending business

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP), a leading Canadian mortgage investment corporation, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The results reflected higher net interest income from growth in our mortgage portfolio, higher equity income from MCAP and higher net realized gains on our securities.

Q1 2026 highlights compared to Q1 2025

Net interest income: $25.6 million, +8%

Net income: $23.0 million, +39%

$23.0 million, +39% ROE 1 : 14.17%

14.17% EPS: $0.57

$0.57 Book value per share: $16.12

$16.12 Total assets under management 1 : $8.3 billion, +35%

Cash dividends declared: $0.43, +5%

$0.43, +5% CET 1 ratio2: 18.94%

"We grew our assets under management by 7% so far this year and recorded a significant increase in net income despite the current geopolitical and economic environment. We had steady originations and continued to grow our uninsured securitization program during the quarter. On top of our own business, MCAP remains a key strategic partner and a driver of returns for our shareholders," said Derek Sutherland, CEO of MCAN. "We believe we are well-reserved in our allowance for credit losses given the current environment and our credit quality remains resilient from our sound underwriting strength since our founding. Looking ahead, we will invest in new products and infrastructure with a multi-year focus on delivering sustainable and profitable growth."

Mortgage originations bringing total residential mortgage assets to $4.7 billion, +2% YTD, including uninsured residential mortgage assets of $1.3 billion, +4% YTD, and insured residential mortgage assets of $3.4 billion, +1% YTD

Compared to Q1 2025, uninsured residential mortgage originations increased 36% and insured residential mortgage originations increased 136%, along with strong renewal volumes.

This performance reflects our outstanding service to our brokers, originators and customers despite a challenging and competitive market.

This growth was supported by our uninsured residential mortgage securitization program. We look to continue to grow this portfolio as part of our funding diversification and capital optimization strategy.

Construction and commercial mortgages balances grew to $1.2 billion, +3% YTD

Loan advances of $84.8 million for the quarter, including adding more commercial loans to diversify our portfolio

Originations have been steady this quarter with some extensions of projects due to normal construction delays relating to the permitting and zoning process as well as the current economic environment. This led to lower run-off in the portfolio than expected. To date, projects continue to progress toward completion.

MCAP continues to perform ahead of expectations from growth in their AUM

MCAP income YTD of $7.9 million, +43% compared to Q1 2025, primarily due to higher securitization income from higher average portfolio balances.

Our investment in and strategic partnership with MCAP continues to remain a key driver of returns for our shareholders.

Provisions for credit losses reflect current uncertain market outlook; however, credit quality continues to remain resilient

Provision for credit losses were $1.5 million for the quarter mainly due to interest provisioning on our impaired residential construction loans, growth in our uninsured residential mortgages and uncertain economic forecasts.

Impaired total mortgage ratio 1 was 0.99% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.70% at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, impaired mortgages mainly represent impaired construction loans as well as uninsured residential mortgages where asset recovery programs have been initiated or we expect the loans to be brought current.

was 0.99% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.70% at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, impaired mortgages mainly represent impaired construction loans as well as uninsured residential mortgages where asset recovery programs have been initiated or we expect the loans to be brought current. We believe overall that we have a quality mortgage loan portfolio with an average LTV of 67.4% for our uninsured residential mortgages and 60.8% for our construction loans at March 31, 2026.

MCAN quarterly dividend declared

The Board of Directors declared a second quarter regular cash dividend of $0.43 per share to be paid June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. Under our Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), dividends paid to shareholders are automatically reinvested in common shares issued out of treasury at the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding such issue less a discount of 2% until further notice from MCAN. Our DRIP program provides enhanced returns for shareholders that participate. For how to enroll in the DRIP, please refer to our Management Information Circular dated February 27, 2026 or visit our website at www.mcanfinancial.com.



Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 4:30pm EST on April 30, 2026.

1 Considered to be a non-GAAP and other financial measure. For further details, refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of this new release. Non-GAAP and other financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. 2 These measures have been calculated in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements guidelines.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



March 31 December 31

2026 2025





Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,488 $ 79,828 Cash held in trust 68,642 71,856 Marketable securities 54,076 54,146 Mortgages 6,053,512 5,938,259 Non-marketable securities 127,474 126,592 Equity investment in MCAP Commercial LP 135,488 133,995 Derivative financial instruments 824 1,907 Deferred tax assets 1,874 1,650 Other assets 86,518 69,237

6,657,896 6,477,470





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities



Financial liabilities from securitization 3,562,390 3,433,883 Term deposits 2,349,945 2,340,483 Demand loans payable 69,584 19,438 Derivative financial instruments 1,162 46 Other liabilities 18,786 38,772

6,001,867 5,832,622





Shareholders' Equity



Share capital 496,057 491,015 Contributed surplus 510 510 Retained earnings 159,023 153,442 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 439 (119)

656,029 644,848

$ 6,657,896 $ 6,477,470

Consolidated statements of income

(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

For the Quarters Ended March 31 2026 2025





Net Interest Income



Mortgage interest $ 74,694 $ 63,890 Interest on cash and other 1,268 1,175

75,962 65,065





Term deposit interest and expenses 22,883 24,882 Interest on financial liabilities from securitization 27,009 16,036 Interest on loans payable 501 394

50,393 41,312 Total Net Interest Income 25,569 23,753





Non-interest Income



Equity income from MCAP Commercial LP 7,939 5,571 Distribution income from securities 2,799 2,741 Fees 976 1,080 Net gain on securities 3,289 1,099 Other 1,030 12

16,033 10,503





Total Income 41,602 34,256





Provision for credit losses 1,461 3,089





Non-interest Expenses



Salaries and benefits 7,735 7,119 General and administrative 9,598 7,762

17,333 14,881





Net Income Before Income Taxes 22,808 16,286





Provision for (recovery of) income taxes



Current -- -- Deferred (224) (304)

(224) (304) Net Income $ 23,032 $ 16,590





Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.43 Cash dividends per share $ 0.43 $ 0.41 Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares (000's) 40,621 38,940

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the Quarters Ended March 31 2026 2025





Net Income $ 23,032 $ 16,590





Other comprehensive income items that may be subsequently reclassified to income (loss):



Cash Flow Hedges



Net gains (losses) from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 486 -- Reclassification of net losses (gains) to net income 72 114 Total Other Comprehensive Income 558 114





Comprehensive Income $ 23,590 $ 16,704

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the Quarters Ended March 31 2026 2025





Share Capital



Balance, beginning of quarter $ 491,015 $ 456,683 Share capital issued, net of share issuance costs 5,042 7,423 Balance, end of quarter 496,057 464,106





Contributed Surplus 510 510





Retained Earnings



Balance, beginning of quarter 153,442 143,620 Net income 23,032 16,590 Dividends declared (17,451) (15,951) Balance, end of quarter 159,023 144,259





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income



Balance, beginning of quarter (119) (1,624) Other comprehensive income 558 114 Balance, end of quarter 439 (1,510)





Total Shareholders' Equity $ 656,029 $ 607,365

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the Quarters Ended March 31 2026 2025





Cash flows from (for):



Operating Activities



Net income $ 23,032 $ 16,590





Adjustments to determine cash flows relating to operating activities:



Deferred taxes (224) (304) Equity income from MCAP Commercial LP (7,939) (5,571) Provision for credit losses 1,461 3,089 Net unrealized (gain) loss on securities 658 361 Amortization of cash flow hedges net losses (gains) 73 114 Amortization of securitized mortgage and liability transaction costs 2,761 2,554 Amortization of other assets 485 633 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Marketable securities 99 3,834 Mortgages (118,664) (18,954) Non-marketable securities (1,569) (5,027) Derivative financial instruments 2,686 (3,485) Other assets (17,668) (4,902) Cash held in trust 3,214 (15,539) Term deposits 9,462 50,975 Financial liabilities from securitization 127,699 (55,997) Other liabilities (3,770) (6,798) Cash flows from (for) operating activities 21,796 (38,427) Investing Activities



Distributions from MCAP Commercial LP 6,446 5,031 Acquisition of capital and intangible assets (104) (3,082) Cash flows from investing activities 6,342 1,949 Financing Activities



Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of share issuance costs -- 1,098 Net change in demand loans 50,146 113,827 Increase (decrease) in premises lease liability 355 (82) Dividends paid (28,979) (26,513) Cash flows from financing activities 21,522 88,330 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 49,660 51,852 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of quarter 79,828 61,703 Cash and cash equivalents, end of quarter $ 129,488 $ 113,555





Supplementary Information



Interest received $ 77,401 $ 65,637 Interest paid 53,380 44,251 Distributions received from securities 2,717 2,620

Further Information

See our complete 2026 First Quarter Report filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.mcanfinancial.com.

For our Outlook, refer to the "Outlook" section of the 2026 First Quarter Report.

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments.

MCAN is Reimagining Opportunity to Drive Growth for Canadian Communities.

A Caution About Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "estimate," "project," "future," and variations of these or similar words or other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among others, statements and assumptions with respect to:

the current business environment, economic environment and outlook;

possible or assumed future results;

our ability to create shareholder value;

our business goals and strategy;

the potential impact of new regulations and changes to existing regulations as well as any changes in tax legislation;

the stability of home prices;

the effect of challenging conditions on us;

the performance of our investments;

factors affecting our competitive position within the housing lending market;

international trade, including changes in tariffs, international economic uncertainties, failures of international financial institutions and geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on the Canadian economy;

sufficiency of our access to liquidity and capital resources;

the timing and effect of interest rate changes on our cash flows; and

the declaration and payment of dividends.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The material factors or assumptions that we identified and were applied by us in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully implement and realize on our business goals and strategy;

government regulation of our business and the cost to us of such regulation;

factors and assumptions regarding interest rates, including the effect of Bank of Canada actions already taken;

the effect of supply chain issues;

the effect of inflation;

housing sales and residential mortgage borrowing activities;

the effect of household debt service levels;

the effect of competition;

systems failure or cyber and security breaches;

the availability of funding and capital to meet our requirements;

investor appetite for securitization products;

the value of mortgage originations;

the expected spread between interest earned on mortgage portfolios and interest paid on deposits;

the relative uncertainty and volatility of real estate markets;

acceptance of our products in the marketplace;

the stage of the real estate cycle and the maturity phase of the mortgage market;

impact on housing demand from changing population demographics and immigration patterns;

our ability to forecast future changes to borrower credit and credit scores, loan to value ratios and other forward-looking factors used in assessing expected credit losses and rates of default;

availability of key personnel;

our operating cost structure;

the current tax regime; and

operations within, and market conditions relating to, our equity and other investments.

External geopolitical conflicts and government and Bank of Canada economic policy have resulted in uncertainty relating to the Company's internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including with respect to the Canadian economy, employment conditions, interest rates, supply chain issues, international trade, inflation, levels of housing activity and household debt service levels. There can be no assurance that such expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs will continue to be valid. The impacts that any further or escalating geopolitical conflicts will have on our business is uncertain and difficult to predict.

Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because it involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the above opinions, estimates or assumptions are inaccurate and the other risks and uncertainties referred to in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, our MD&A and our other public filings with the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities.

Subject to applicable securities law requirements, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in subsequent reports should be consulted.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release references a number of non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") and other financial measures and ratios to assess our performance. These measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), are not defined by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability between companies using these measures. These metrics are considered to be non-GAAP and other financial measures and are incorporated by reference and defined in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of our 2026 First Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

For further information, please contact: MCAN Financial Group, Website: www.mcanfinancial.com, e-mail: [email protected]; Derek Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 203-5931; Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (289) 454-4196