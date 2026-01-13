MCAN Financial Group Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth

New appointments and expanded mandates position MCAN for innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group (TSX: MKP) has made a series of strategic leadership appointments and expanded mandates across key functions. These changes strengthen MCAN's capabilities in finance, investments, risk management, and people strategy, ensuring the organization is well-positioned to execute on its long-term vision and deliver enhanced value for stakeholders.

"These appointments directly support MCAN's strategic priorities and reflect our confidence in the significant opportunities ahead," said Santokh Birk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Strengthening our capabilities in financial planning and analysis, investor relations and investment execution positions us to optimize capital deployment and portfolio performance."

Key Leadership Appointments

Becky Lee joins as Vice President, Investments, bringing over 15 years of progressive experience in Canadian commercial real estate and institutional finance. Ms. Lee joins us from BGO, where she served as Vice President of High Yield, Debt Investments, and previously held senior roles at RBC across Wealth Management, Wholesale Credit, and Capital Markets.

Her expertise includes:

Directing complex transactions exceeding $1 billion

Managing a private real estate credit fund of over $300 million

Credit structuring, risk management, and regulatory compliance excellence

Jashar Grewal joins as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, bringing nearly 20 years of leadership experience in Canadian financial services. Ms. Grewal joins us from Home Trust, where she served as a senior finance executive leading enterprise-wide financial planning, strategic initiatives, and performance management.

Her track record includes:

Modernizing FP&A infrastructure and accelerating reporting cycles

Implementing advanced planning technologies and analytics capabilities

Driving capital management and regulatory reporting excellence

Peter Ryan has been promoted from Vice President, Controller to Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, expanding MCAN's investor-facing capabilities with his deep institutional knowledge.

Aaron Corr has assumed the title of Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, reflecting the enterprise-wide scope of MCAN's risk function and its critical role in supporting effective governance and long-term resilience.

Michelle Liotta has assumed the title of Vice President and Chief People Officer, highlighting the strategic importance of aligning people strategy with business priorities in support of long-term performance and growth.

These strategic appointments underscore MCAN Financial Group's commitment to sustainable and profitable growth, positioning the organization to deliver enhanced, long-term value for stakeholders while navigating an evolving market landscape.

"Growth at MCAN is powered by people and enabled by innovation. By welcoming proven leaders and expanding key roles, we are positioned to navigate complexity, seize opportunity, and deliver sustainable performance," said Derek Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About MCAN Financial Group

MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC that issues term deposits eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance. MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments.

Reimagining opportunity to drive growth for Canadian communities.

