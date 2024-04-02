MCAN Financial Group Named One of Canada's Best Places to Work for Women in 2024

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - MCAN Financial Group is proud to announce its placement on Canada's Best Places to Work for Women in 2024, released by Great Place to Work®. This is the third consecutive year that MCAN has received the honour, highlighting our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment where women can thrive and excel.

This comes at a time when the contributions of women to the growth of industries in Canada are increasingly acknowledged and celebrated. Women have driven innovation, creativity, and excellence across various sectors, propelling Canada's economy forward. MCAN recognizes and values the immense impact women have in shaping the landscape of Canadian business and our own organizational success.

"Speaking as a female senior executive with the company, I can say that diversity and inclusion are fundamental pillars of MCAN and our success," said Floriana Cipollone, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We're honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Places to Work for Women once again. This underscores our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone is empowered to achieve their full potential. This honour is shared with all the smart and creative individuals who contribute meaningfully to our organization's growth every day."

MCAN has long been known for its exceptional management practices and dedication to fostering a culture prioritizing employee well-being and development. The organization believes in rewarding its employees for their hard work and contributions to its success. This recognition reflects MCAN's ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workplace culture that celebrates diversity and promotes equal opportunities for all.

"We believe that when team members feel valued, respected, and supported, they perform at their best," said Michelle Liotta, Vice President, Human Resources. "Our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is foundational to our identity as an organization, and we will continue to prioritize creating a workplace where everyone feels empowered to succeed."

As MCAN celebrates this milestone, the Company remains steadfast in its dedication to championing diversity and inclusion initiatives that empower women and create a more equitable workforce for all.

For more information about MCAN Financial Group and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit www.mcanfinancial.com.

About MCAN Financial Group

Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada). MCAN is the largest MIC in Canada and the only federally regulated MIC.

MCAN's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans, and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance. MCAN is Investing in Communities and Homes for Canadians.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

