MCA Dental Group Announces Significant Equity Commitment by Persistence Capital Partners and Investor Group Led by DWS's Private Equity Business

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - MCA Dental Group Limited ("MCA"), an Ottawa-based dental service organization, is pleased to announce a significant follow-on equity commitment from Persistence Capital Partners ("PCP") with an investor group led by DWS's private equity business. PCP is a leading private equity fund focused exclusively on investing in high-growth opportunities in Canadian healthcare. This follow-on investment comes on the back of MCA's growth since PCP's initial investment in 2018.

"PCP has been pleased with the growth and progress of MCA and continues to support the management team and its strategy. Along with the support of our institutional investors, we are excited to continue to invest in the success of one of Canada's leading dental organizations," says John Trang, Partner at PCP.

This new round of capital will be used to further MCA's aggressive growth strategy in Canada allowing the organization to continue its rapid expansion targets and become the country's most trusted DSO.

"We are excited to back Persistence and the MCA management team as they continue to build a premier platform in the highly attractive, growing Canadian dentistry market," notes Ian Hall, Investment Manager at DWS. "Along with a trusted partner in PCP, DWS has committed to accelerating MCA's growth strategy across Canada," adds Kumber Husain, Partner and Head of Americas Private Equity at DWS.

MCA is focused on becoming the leading partner of choice for growth minded dentists. With the additional management burdens brought on by the pandemic, it has become clear that many dentists are dealing with a long list of day-to-day stressors. MCA has proven to be an ideal partnership option for patient focused dentist looking for support. With a full range of practice management services, the burden of day-to-day administrative tasks is taken away, allowing partners to focus on patient care, business development, or transitioning out of full-time practice.

"MCA is thrilled to continue growing our partnership with PCP and to gain the support of our new investors. We know Canadian dentists have had so much to deal with in the last 18 months, and this will allow us to go out and support even more teams so they can focus on patient care," remarks Ken Craig, CEO of MCA.

About MCA Dental Group Limited

MCA is a dental service organization that partners with dentists across Canada to build practices that thrive. Whether a dentist is looking to focus on patient care, expand their practice base or ease into retirement, MCA works with every partner to find a solution specific to their needs. With their track record of success in operational management, transition planning and business development, paired with their robust financial backing, they are a strong partner to work with. Not only does MCA support clinic growth, they help expand your professional network as part of their nation-wide community of partners striving to make dentistry better. MCA is based out of Ottawa, the nation's capital. For more information on MCA please visit www.mcadental.com.

About Persistence Capital Partners

Persistence Capital Partners is Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. With deep healthcare industry expertise, PCP aims to create significant long-term capital appreciation for its investors by identifying and developing attractive investment opportunities in the Canadian healthcare market. PCP has offices in Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. For more information about Persistence Capital Partners, please visit www.persistencecapital.com

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD $892bn of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability, and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

DWS's Private Equity business provides follow-on capital and liquidity solutions for private equity sponsors and select portfolio assets at different points in the fund's life. Key catalysts for a capital solution typically include add-ons, growth in new markets or products, debt reduction, cap table reorganization and liquidity for existing investors. The team aims to provide an elegant solution for private equity funds to maintain control of their best assets, while enhancing value via new capital and our involvement as an independent third party, to mitigate conflicts of interest.

For further information: Mila Olumogba, MCA Dental Group, [email protected], 613-763-2033 ext: 202

