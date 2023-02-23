TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Antoinette Leung as MBRCC Chair.

Ms. Leung is the Head, Financial Institutions & Mortgage Brokerage Conduct at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario and brings to the role over 20 years of leadership in the financial services regulation.

The MBRCC extends its sincere thanks to Alaina Nicholson of the Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick for her incredible leadership while serving as Chair from 2018 to 2022 and Vice Chair from 2016 to 2018.

"I am honoured to be elected MBRCC Chair and grateful for the confidence placed in me. I look forward to continuing to work with MBRCC members to collaborate and promote greater regulatory effectiveness, efficiency and consistency to serve the public interest," said Antoinette Leung.

About MBRCC

The Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada provides Canada's mortgage broker regulators with a forum to work cooperatively, better share information and coordinate engagement of stakeholders to identify trends and develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

