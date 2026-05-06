ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - MBI Global, a subsidiary of the Rouillier Group, announces the appointment of Achrebit as the official distributor of its drilling equipment in Brazil. This strategic partnership marks a new milestone in the company's expansion across South America. It builds on a three-year collaboration, initially focused on consumables distribution, and now extends to the distribution of VersaDrill Canada and GtechDrill rigs across the Brazilian market.

A Comprehensive Offering for the Brazilian Market

Achrebit will now distribute MBI Global's drilling rigs throughout Brazil, addressing both exploration and geotechnical drilling needs. This offering includes equipment from VersaDrill Canada and GtechDrill, along with Neolithik consumables.

MBI GLOBAL STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL WITH ACHREBIT AS OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF ITS DRILLING EQUIPMENT Post this

This strengthened partnership aims to better support drilling contractors and mining companies in Brazil by providing high-performance, reliable equipment tailored to the real-world field conditions.

"This new phase in our collaboration with Achrebit represents a key milestone in our South American growth strategy. Their field expertise and strong customer commitment align perfectly with MBI Global's values. We are confident that this partnership will expand our footprint and enable us to deliver even more effective support to industry players across Brazil," said Mario Rouillier, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBI Global.

A Strong Partner to Support International Growth

Active in the Brazilian market for several years, Achrebit has built a solid reputation through the quality of its support and the expertise of its technical teams.

Based in Diadema, São Paulo, Achrebit serves customers across the entire Brazilian market through a well-established local presence.

This partnership builds on several years of successful collaboration in the distribution of Neolithik consumables, reinforcing the trust and alignment between both companies.

With a deep understanding of field conditions and industry standards, Achrebit's professionals are well positioned to promote MBI Global's solutions while meeting the specific needs of end users.

About MBI Global

Through its brands VersaDrill Canada, Neolithik, and GtechDrill, MBI Global delivers drilling solutions engineered to meet real-world field demands. With operations on five continents supported by offices and a global distribution network, the company serves more than 30 countries and relies on strong partnerships to support its clients' projects worldwide.

About Achrebit

Achrebit is a provider of drilling solutions and services in Brazil. Backed by an experienced team and in-depth field knowledge, the company supports exploration firms, mining companies, and drilling contractors by offering products and technical assistance tailored to the market's specific requirements.

SOURCE MBI Global

Mario Rouillier, President, MBI Global, [email protected], 819-442-1873