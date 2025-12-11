ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MBI Global is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with AustEx, a recognized leader in drilling equipment and exploration services. Through this strategic alliance, AustEx will represent the full line of VersaDrill Canada surface and underground drill rigs, as well as GtechDrill geotechnical drills, across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

As part of the partnership, AustEx will oversee sales, commissioning, location adaptation, and technical support for both VersaDrill Canada and GtechDrill equipment. By strengthening its local presence, MBI Global aims to shorten commissioning timelines and deliver faster, region-specific technical support. This agreement marks a major milestone in MBI Global's international growth strategy and reaffirms its commitment to providing world-class field support across the globe.

"Our top priority remains the same: to deliver high-quality local service that lives up to the standards MBI Global is known for. No matter where they are, our customers know they can rely on our expertise," said Mario Rouillier, CEO and President of MBI Global.

With its in-depth knowledge of the Australian market and strong track record, the AustEx team is well positioned to help MBI Global better support its customers' drilling projects in the region. This partnership reflects MBI Global's broader ambition to grow its global distribution and support network.

About MBI Global

Through its brands VersaDrill Canada, Neolithik, and GtechDrill, MBI Global delivers drilling solutions engineered to meet the demands of the field. With offices and a distribution network spanning five continents, the company serves over 30 countries and builds strong partnerships to support clients worldwide.

About AustEx

Headquartered in Perth, AustEx designs, refurbishes, and customizes exploration drill rigs. The company also offers a full range of services including engineering, maintenance, machining, certified welding, and mobile support. Its seasoned team supports mining projects throughout Australia and beyond.

SOURCE MBI Global

Pietro De Ciccio, Chief Operating Officer, MBI Global, [email protected], 819-859-2345