MB International Brands Inc. Announces New Advisory Board

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - MBI Brands , the Canadian privately-held restaurant company that currently operates Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito , announced today the formation of its first advisory board. Bringing together top leaders in business, the advisory board will counsel ownership and senior management on strategic issues and provide guidance to support Canadian and international accelerated growth.

The impressive board appoints the following members:

Peter Brown: Former global leader for Best Managed Companies program with Deloitte

Randy Garfield: Former president of Walt Disney Travel Company and CMO of Universal Studios Florida

Michael Burrows: CEO of Maple Lodge Farms

Sheila Botting: President of North America Professional Services at Avison Young

Lu Cacioppo: Managing Partner at Beringer Capital

Jeff York: Partner at Farm Boy. Former president and COO of Giant Tiger

"We're in the midst of exceptional expansion in Canada and abroad, with plans to open in Ireland, The United Kingdom, Mexico, Pakistan, and other international markets within the next six months," said Greg Roberts, Owner of MBI Brands Inc., "The value that the board brings through their insight and international expertise is immensely important to shape the future strategic direction for MBI Brands., as we continue to expand."

About MB International Brands Inc.

MBI Brands is one of Canada's largest privately held restaurant companies. The company currently franchises and/or operates two premium QSR brands: Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito. Both brands have established MBI Brands as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice, with Mary Brown's Chicken having won the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Award a remarkable 12 consecutive years. MBI Brands has over 350 restaurants in Canada with an additional 80+ planned to open in the next twelve months. The company has been awarded Canada's Best Managed Company Gold Status for five consecutive years (2019-2023) and was awarded the Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine "Company of the Year" in 2022.

