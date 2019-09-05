Mazda Canada reports sales for August 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 6,408 vehicles, representing a decrease of 9.2 percent versus August 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 45,574, which is a decrease of 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY AUGUST SALES NOTES:

CX-3 enjoyed a record August sales month, with an increase of 4.9 percent compared to August 2018 .

. CX-5 also had a sales increase of 11.0 percent versus the same month last year.

Strong demand for the newly available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow through the summer months, with 39.8 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 84.4 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in August.



August August YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 1,932 2,702 -28.5% 15,526 18,897 -17.8% Mazda5 0 1 -100.0% 0 630 -100.0% Mazda6 134 207 -35.3% 1,017 1,819 -44.1% MX-5 85 141 -39.7% 672 737 -8.8% Passenger Car 2,151 3,050 -29.5% 17,215 22,083 -22.0% CX-3 1,333 1,271 4.9% 7,273 9,247 -21.3% CX-5 2,565 2,310 11.0% 18,225 18,419 -1.1% CX-9 359 424 -15.3% 2,861 2,936 -2.6% Light Truck 4,257 4,005 6.3% 28,359 30,602 -7.3% MAZDA TOTAL 6,408 7,055 -9.2% 45,574 52,685 -13.5%

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada, (905) 787-7167

