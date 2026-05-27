MAZ.H

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazarin inc. announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 27, 2026 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Messrs. Casey Balardo and Jean-François Boulet were elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Casey Balardo brings a strong blend of technical expertise and strategic investment experience. A dual Interprovincial Red Seal–certified Industrial and Heavy Duty Mechanic, he has over 25 years of experience in industrial manufacturing and agriculture. He spent 14 years with Owens-Illinois developing expertise in equipment performance and operational efficiency, and since 2008 has worked with Prairie Coast Equipment (John Deere), advising some of Canada's largest fruit growers on crop protection, technical optimization, and risk mitigation. In parallel, he maintains a diversified investment portfolio across heavy industry, real estate, agriculture, and natural resources. He has developed particular depth in critical and rare earth minerals, with a focus on North American deposits, including their geological quality, distribution, and strategic supply importance.

Mr. Jean-François Boulet holds of a bachelor's degree in human resources management from Université Laval. He began his career as a professor of administration at Thetford Mines College from 1980 to 1982. Subsequently, he was employed by Inglis / Whirlpool from 1982 to 1996 where he held the positions of Director of Human Resources, Director of Technology, then Director of Gas Stove Production. From 1996 to 2000, he held the position of Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications at Desjardins General Insurance Group. From 2000 to 2003, he served as Vice-President of Human Resources, Communications and Customer Services in the high-tech sector at EXFO. From 2003 to 2021, he held various responsibilities as Vice-President and then Executive Vice-President, Customer & Employee Experience, responsible for continuous improvement and brand strategy within IA Financial Group. He is member of advisory committees at Restaurant Normandin since 2015 and at Arsenal Conseils since 2021. Involved in the community, he was Chairman of the Board and a founding member of Bénévole d'expertise. For the past year, he has been supporting manufacturing business leaders in their strategic thinking on organizational transformation. He is also a director of Asbestos Corporation Limited.

Mazarin inc. is a natural resource company that focuses on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin inc.'s shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to commissioning, to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Administrators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management as of the date of this press release. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mazarin Inc.

Information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]