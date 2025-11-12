Mazarin investor & director Tremblay acquires 538,000 shares

ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF MAZARIN INC BY ROBERT TREMBLAY

THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Robert Tremblay, on November 6, 2025, acquired 538,000 common shares of Mazarin Inc. at a purchase price of seven cents per share for an aggregate purchase price of $37,660. The transaction was completed pursuant to an open market purchase on the NEX.

Following the completion of the transaction, Mr. Tremblay has combined control over, directly and indirectly with his spouse, 5,563,000 common shares.

Prior to the transaction, Mr. Tremblay had control over, directly and indirectly with his spouse, 5,025,000 shares, or 9.99% per cent of the 50,254,684 shares outstanding. Immediately after the completion of the transaction, Mr. Tremblay had combined control over, directly and indirectly 5,563,000 common shares, or 11.07% of the 50,254,684 shares outstanding.

There are no agreements between Mr. Tremblay and Mazarin.

Further details regarding the acquisition of the common shares described above and a copy of the early warning report filed under the applicable Canadian Securities laws in connection with the transaction are available on Mazarin's SEDAR profile.

SOURCE Mazarin Inc.

France Nadeau, Tel.: 14183385195, Email: [email protected]