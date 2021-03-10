Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited acquire two immovable properties

THETFORD MINES, QC, March 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and its subsidiary, Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H), announce the acquisition by Asbestos Corporation of land, serpentine tailings and buildings that constitute the former Carey mine located in the des Appalaches and Robert-Cliche regional county municipalities as well as an agreement in principle for the acquisition of the adjacent land and serpentine ore deposits that form part of the same package. The purchase price of these properties, including accessory and start-up costs, is in the order of $900,000. On the one hand, the objective is to support and accelerate the development of a privately-owned company based in Thetford Mines whose mission is to produce and commercialize products by means of an innovative process and of which Asbestos Corporation will become a shareholder. On the other hand, the acquisition of the adjacent property will facilitate the development of projects which would feed off the serpentine tailings.

"As the owner of several serpentine ore tailings in the Thetford Mines region, Asbestos Corporation sees itself as the promoter of strategic alliances based upon the beneficiation of metals and minerals contained in the serpentine tailings while, at the same time, fostering a circular economy and the removal of asbestos from these tailings," said Mr. Guy Bérard, President of both corporations.

Mazarin Inc. and Asbestos Corporation Limited are two natural resource companies whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

For further information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]