Mayrhofen and Hintertux in Austria are Now Epic; Buy an Epic Pass by May 26 to Ski and Ride at the Lowest Price

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts today announced that Epic Pass is expanding its resorts in Austria with Mayrhofen and Hintertux joining the lineup beginning with the 2025/26 winter season. Located in one of Austria's best known ski regions, the famous Zillertal valley, Mayrhofen and Hintertux are within 72 km of Innsbruck Airport. Mayrhofen and Hintertux encompass six distinct areas – Hintertux Glacier, Eggalm, Rastkogel, Finkenberg, Penken and Ahorn. They attract skiers and riders with over 193 km of perfectly groomed slopes and year-round winter sports on the renowned Hintertux Glacier.

Mayrhofen

"Mayrhofen and Hintertux are exciting additions to the Epic Pass, where the thrill of Austria's steepest slope experience meets the endless powder of the Hintertux Glacier," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "With 365 days of skiing, two world-class snow parks and terrain for every skill level, it's the perfect destination to complement the diverse portfolio of European resorts offered on the Epic Pass."

Mayrhofen and Hintertux are two distinct ski resorts offering skiers and snowboarders a vast and varied mountain experience. Catering to all skill levels, beginners will find gentle runs on the Ahorn plateau while thrill-seekers can descend the legendary Harakiri slope, Austria's steepest slope with a 78% gradient. Mayrhofen is also home to PenkenPark, which features jumps and obstacles for freestylers of all levels. Only at Hintertux Glacier can skiers and riders participate in winter sports through summer, thanks to its high elevation, glacier terrain and favorable conditions. Adventure deep beneath the slopes at the Nature's Ice Palace and discover a glacial cave system with giant, sparkling ice crystals, frozen waterfalls and a glacial lake. Alternatives to skiing and snowboarding include winter hiking trails, cross-country ski trails and toboggan runs. In the spring, the resort hosts Snowbombing, a weeklong ski and music festival complete with incredible world-class acts as well as Full Metal Mayrhofen, an offspring of "Wacken" in Germany.

"We are delighted to join the Epic Pass and welcome skiers and snowboarders to discover world-class slopes in the heart of the Alps," said Meinrad Wilfling, CEO at Mayrhofen. "With breathtaking scenery and authentic Austrian cuisine, it's a place where tradition meets adventure and offers something special for every kind of mountain lover."

"The Hintertux Glacier is well known amongst skiers around the world – in fact, many U.S. ski racers have trained here," said Klaus Dengg, CEO at Hintertux Glacier. "From the high-alpine terrain of Hintertux to the varied slopes of the five Mayrhofen ski areas, Epic Pass Holders are in for unforgettable moments from glacier runs to tree-lined pistes."

The Epic Pass ($1,051 USD for adults; $537 USD for children) and Epic Adaptive Pass ($527 USD for adults; $270 USD for children) will include a total of five consecutive days of access across Mayrhofen and Hintertux. Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year through May 26. May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Tickets (for up to 45% savings on a lift ticket) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Further, May 26 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.

This news follows yesterday's announcement that Vail Resorts is expanding the Epic Pass lineup in Austria with the addition of ski resorts in Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun. With Mayrhofen and Hintertux and Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun available to 2025/26 Pass Holders, the Epic Pass continues to offer unmatched access in Europe. All of this is in addition to 37 iconic North American mountain resorts, like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe and many more. With Epic Pass, skiers and riders have the flexibility to buy their Pass now and decide later where and when to ski or ride. Visit epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass before prices increase May 26.

