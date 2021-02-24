Mayors Bring Their Eh! Game to Raise Money for Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Relief Fund

BARRIE, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Top Mayor award has teamed up with Canadian Comedian Adam Growe of Cash Cab fame to present #BringYourEhGame Quiz Show in support of Food Bank Canada's COVID Relief fund.

The virtual web series will be live streamed weekly on social media and Rogers community TV stations across Canada. The premier episode will be live on Facebook @CTMAWARD March 7th at 7pm 2021. The #Mayorsfoodbankchallenge will feature Canada's Top Mayor Award nominees from coast to coast to coast including St. John's NL, Mississauga ON, Halifax NS, Yellowknife NWT, Orillia ON, Drumheller AB, Innisfil ON, Brampton ON, Barrie ON, Yarmouth NS, Iqaluit NVT, Bracebridge ON, Radium Hot Springs BC and many more.

Mayors will bring their Eh! Game in a collaborative effort to raise funds. According to Food Banks Canada, "Before COVID-19, food banks across Canada were already seeing over one million visits each month. With food donations decreasing, grocery bills increasing, and reduced volunteers, financial support of food banks continues to be needed to ensure that food gets into the hands of people in need."

Show creator Dawn Mucci explains, "I was inspired by Mayors like Bonnie Crombie and Naheed Nenshi who were already doing great work in their municipalities to support their local food banks. I wanted to amplify that effort by collaborating with Mayors and all Canadians to Bring their Eh Game on a national level to help those struggling with food insecurity. Not only is the show fun and entertaining, we also get to learn more about Mayors and their community's best attributes as well as the people, places, and things that make their cities and towns special."

"I always love some good-spirited mayoral rivalry, and this was such a fun way to showcase the best our cities have to offer," said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "But above all else, this is about supporting those most in need. Now, more than ever, our Food Banks need our help to ensure our most vulnerable residents don't go hungry."

Host Adam Growe says, "In addition to an entertaining and fun show, viewers can play along interactively with me and challenge the mayors during the show. Those who donate and score the highest points can also win cool Canadian Swag and experiences valued at over $500 dollars." Details will be available on the broadcasts and at www.bringyourehgame.ca Future episodes are being planned to continue the fundraising efforts and feel-good vibes. Mayors and community partners are invited to join the effort at [email protected] or donate directly at https://foodbankscanada.akaraisin.com/fundraise/CanadasTopMayor

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our Hunger Count report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we have sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

