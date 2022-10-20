Mayoral Candidate Nour Kadri Gets Another High Profile Endorsement - Joseph Nour, Former CEO of Protus Adds Support

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Joseph Nour, Former CEO of Protus Adds Support to the Nour Kadri campaign as honorary co-chair. Today, Joseph Nour had this to say:

"I have known Nour Kadri for over 20 years. He loves Ottawa and wants to serve its people. He is well rounded with sound business and political credentials. He is solid and consistent in his high ethics and high energy. Nour will be an excellent Mayor."

In response Kadri said, "Joseph Nour is a success story of starting, growing and exiting a business headquartered in Ottawa. He shared the way and path to success with many of my MBA classes."

More info at : https://kadri.ca/

