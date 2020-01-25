Mayor Tory encourages people across the city to apply for summer recreation jobs at the City of Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Mayor John Tory kicked off an annual hiring campaign for summer recreation jobs at the City of Toronto. The City is now accepting job applications until February 16 for summer camps, aquatic programs and other recreation positions.

Mayor Tory was joined by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Ward 21 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, Councillor Gary Crawford (Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest) and City staff.

In addition to accepting applications online, the City will host recreation job fairs at select City locations. Applicants can receive tips on what to expect during the hiring process, as well as resumé and interview preparation support at the events. Job fairs will be held on these dates:

Monday, January 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall

from at Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall Tuesday, January 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St.

from at North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. Sunday, February 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

from at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St. Wednesday, February 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

from at Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave. Thursday, February 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Every year, Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR), employs approximately 9,000 recreation workers, with about 20 per cent of them new hires.

PFR hires consistently throughout the year, with a strong focus on summer hiring from December to February. Demand for additional staff is expected to expand in line with the Council-approved growth plan, which will create about 15,000 additional spaces in recreation programs in 2020 (after creating 7,500 new recreation program spaces in 2019).

More information about recruitment for City recreation positions is available at https://jobs.toronto.ca/recreation/.

"Recreation jobs in the summer are good jobs for youth in our city. Through these jobs people are given the opportunity to gain employment experience and create community connections, while helping the City serve its residents through important programs and facilities. I am proud that we can offer these important employment opportunities in neighbourhoods across Toronto and connect young people with a pathway to success."

- Mayor John Tory

"I encourage anyone interested in these positions to take a chance and apply. These are high-quality jobs that offer great work experience and have deep ties within the community, making them a great opportunity for first-time job seekers and youth."

- Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson

"Working in recreation helps to build leadership and problem-solving skills that last a lifetime. A job with the City provides an opportunity to contribute to your community while also building your career."

- Janie Romoff, General Manager, Parks, Forestry and Recreation

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contacts: Jaclyn Carlisle, Strategic Communications, 416-397-5305, [email protected]; Lawvin Hadisi, Office of the Mayor, 647-460-7507, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.city.toronto.on.ca

