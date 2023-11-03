Mayor Patrick Brown celebrates completion of MontVert with Primont

"Hearing how quickly this project happened really is incredible," said Mayor Brown. "You're a great partner to have in the city, and we can't wait for your next phase to be complete and help make sure the families of Brampton have homes to stay in. Thank you."

With this exciting milestone achieved, homeowners can now begin to move into their suites. "We're thrilled that MontVert is now complete," said Joe Montesano, President, Primont. "MontVert showcases the award-winning collaboration between CORE Architects and Unison Group. We envisioned the community to appeal to anyone looking for a contemporary condominium that reflects their modern urban lifestyle. MontVert really offers the ultimate in convenience, since it's so close to parkland and sports facilities, schools, libraries, transit, dining and shopping."

Presenting luxurious urban style set in the superb natural beauty of the surrounding area, MontVert offers one and two-bedroom suites featuring sophisticated craftsmanship. The interior design is inspired by the wide-open spaces and sun-lit parks close to the community. Thoughtful amenities include a sophisticated bar-dining room, a lively games room, an ambient and calming lounge, a serene wi-fi lounge, and a well equipped gym.

As for the suites at MontVert, they reflect refined sophistication built on many details that together create an irresistible allure. "It's the details that make all the difference," said Montesano. "They come together to enhance your day-to-day experience." Those details include sleek, high-quality features and finishes such as approximately 9' ceilings throughout the suite, designer kitchen cabinetry, premium 24" stainless-steel appliances and bathrooms with designer vanities and thick quartz countertops.

MontVert follows the success of nearby M Condos by Primont, an 8-storey midrise residence, beautifully landscaped, with an attractive stone façade. Conceived with the urban family in mind, M Condos also brings breakthrough design and architecture from Core Architects. M Condos recently won a Brampton Urban Design award. These awards promote and celebrate innovation, creativity, and design excellence in the delivery of high-quality, sustainable, and inclusive urban-built environments in Brampton.

Primont is delighted to be recognized for its efforts in helping to build the New Brampton as it grows into the future. MontVert is just the beginning of what's to come from Primont, a builder with a long history of placemaking in the GTA.

"Brampton is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and we're excited to be part of its expansion as we build a multicultural community where everyone feels comfortable," said Montesano.

About Primont:

For more than 50 years, Primont has followed the simple philosophy of building every home as if it's their own, and treating every customer like they're a member of the family. Primont, a leading and trusted name in the industry, has been privileged with building MontVert, and M Condos, two luxury communities in Brampton, along with several dynamic, outstanding new communities of more than 5,000 homes in the Greater Toronto Area, and southern Ontario.

SOURCE Primont Homes

For further information: Primont Homes, [email protected], 905.770.7002

