Mayor, minister and faith community leaders celebrate Centre for the City opening.

New facility serves Calgarians in need and new Canadians.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Centre Street Church (CSC) will formally launch its newly constructed Centre for the City (The Centre) with a media opportunity Saturday Sept 28 at 11:00 am.

The Centre, alongside eight community partners, as well as Calgary's Mayor, Jyoti Gondek, and the Alberta Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism, Muhammad Yaseen, will commemorate the opening with speeches. The event will feature cultural dance performances, stories from new Canadians and people in need, a ribbon cutting, open house and a day of fun for the community.

"The needs of our city are increasing in complexity and scale and, as a church, we are responding," said Steve Griffin, Centre for the City Lead. "We're seeing more and more vulnerable individuals and families coming for food, clothing or life help. Since we first opened the doors of our new facility, we've more than doubled the number of meals served and services offered monthly, including ESL and other classes for Canadian newcomers and we expect the need will only grow."

"The help and community I get from the Centre means everything to me," said Trent Eaglespeaker who grew up on the streets of Calgary. After being supported by the formerly named Compassionate Ministries from its inception in 2016, Eaglespeaker experienced significant positive life change. "It's tough out there with food prices. They've been there for me every time.

"I come for meals and clothing, but my favourite part is talking with the people and encouraging others with similar stories to mine."

"This facility was constructed through the continued generosity of our congregation to expand our capacity to help and to equip our other campuses and eight community partners across Calgary and Airdrie," said CSC Executive Pastor Kent Priebe. "As a faith community, the Centre for the City is more than a building, it's a movement and a call for all of us to play our part to bring hope to people's lives through friendship, meaningful connection and missional living. It will take all of us working together to make a difference."

About the Centre for the City

Described as "the first of its kind in Canada" among faith communities, the Centre provides access to clothing and food support; classes for new Canadians and refugees, job training, interview help and resume support, and a place of welcoming and belonging to build community and friendships. Representing two programs (previously called Compassionate Ministries and the New Canadian Friendship Centre), the Centre is part of a national network (Kentro Christian Network) focused on transforming cities to fight poverty across Canada.

When: Sept 28 – 11:00 am – 11:30 am (news conference)

Where: Centre Street Church, Central Campus (3900 2nd St NE) (North side of the building).

What: Opening with speeches, cultural dance, stories from people in need and new Canadians, a ribbon cutting and open house.

For b-roll, photos, backgrounders, statistics and to learn more about the Centre for the City and Centre Street Church, visit www.cschurch.ca/centreopening

