Mayor John Tory launches a new outdoor skating season in the city

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Mike Layton (Ward 11 University-Rosedale) to launch the City of Toronto outdoor skating season at the newly upgraded Ramsden Park rink.

Most of the City's 54 outdoor skating rinks are opening today, including Nathan Phillips Square rink, in advance of the Cavalcade of Lights evening extravaganza of live music, tree lighting and fireworks. The rinks will be open daily into March 2020.

From December 2 to March 22, the Nathan Phillips Square rink will offer extensive weekly free programming, in addition to regular free leisure skating. New programs include:

Guide your Glide – Learn to skate from a City instructor every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m.

DJ Skate Weekends – A different DJ every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day – Family games and songs on and off the ice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunchtime Skate – Weekday lunch hour skate with music from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The City will continue opening skating rinks on December 7, including the new Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park, which will officially open at an afternoon event organized by the Downtown Yonge BIA (more information at https://downtownyonge.com/events/166/). Both the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail and a new skating rink at Ethennonnhawahstihnen' (Etta-nonna wasti-nuh) Park at 80 McMahon Dr. will open to the public on November 30.

Three revitalized outdoor rinks at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre (200 Eglinton Ave. W.), Ramsden Park (1020 Yonge St.) and Westgrove Park (15 Redgrave Dr.) will also be open for the season.

Each year, there are more than 750,000 visits to the City's outdoor rinks. The City spends approximately $6.2 million to operate outdoor rinks across Toronto each year.

For more information on the City's skating and hockey options and locations visit https://www.toronto.ca/skate. For more information on the Cavalcade of Lights presented by Great Gulf events occurring tonight visit https://www.toronto.ca/cavalcade.

Quotes

"One of the best and most enjoyable signs that the winter season is upon us is when you can skate at outdoor rinks across the city. I encourage residents to experience one or more of the 50 plus rinks available to them."

- Mayor John Tory

"Skating on outdoor rinks is one of Canada's great winter pastimes. Revitalizing our rinks ensures that Torontonians can enjoy this pastime for years to come."

- Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 6 York Centre), Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee

"It is wonderful to see the Ramsden Park rink revitalized as part of the many improvements that have been occurring at this exceptional urban park location."

- Councillor Mike Layton

