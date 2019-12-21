Mayor John Tory encourages everyone to visit Toronto's St. Lawrence Market over the holidays

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - This morning Mayor John Tory visited the City of Toronto's historic St. Lawrence Market at Front and Jarvis Streets to promote the market's holiday hours.

To better serve customers, the St. Lawrence Market Complex will operate on extended hours for the holiday season. The South Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on

Sunday, December 22

Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

(Christmas Eve) Sunday, December 30

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

The South Market will be closed on December 25, 26, and 29 and January 1 and 2. Regular hours of operation will continue on all other days in December and January.

The South Market's 64 merchants are known for their high-quality food and specialty items. Many Torontonians consider the St. Lawrence Market "the place to go" to prepare for their holiday entertaining, choosing from the wide variety of cheeses, meats, produce and prepared foods to entertain and feed their guests.

During the holiday season, the St. Lawrence Market is offering paid classes, free drop-in cooking demonstrations and seminars for holiday meal ideas. Today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., market visitors can enjoy free holiday food samples and cooking demonstrations at the Market Street stage, located near the intersection of Market Street and The Esplanade. Chocolate samplings from Choco Sol are available in the Market Kitchen at 125 The Esplanade.

The St. Lawrence Market's Saturday farmers market and Sunday antique market operate year-round in the temporary site at 125 The Esplanade. Both markets are open during the winter holiday season.

The farmers market is open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 21 and 28.

on and 28. The antique market is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 22 and 29.

St. Lawrence Market is a renowned international food market featuring 120 merchants, vendors and farmers, offering the freshest produce, meats and specialty items. Serving residents of Toronto and international visitors since 1803, the market is regularly recognized as one of Toronto's most popular destinations and was ranked the number one food market in the world by National Geographic.

More information about the St. Lawrence Market Complex is available at http://www.stlawrencemarket.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/StLawrenceMarket, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/StLawrenceMkt or on Instagram http://www.instagram.com/StLawrenceMarket.

Quote

"The St. Lawrence Market is a staple in our city as it provides residents and visitors a place to shop and explore. Over the holidays, the market creates a community atmosphere that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves delicious, local food and entertainment. I look forward to shopping alongside many of Toronto's residents and visitors at the Market today and hope that during the holiday hours, visitors of the market take advantage of the seminars, cooking classes and extended hours."

- Mayor John Tory

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Samantha Wiles, St. Lawrence Market Complex, 647-884-6567, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.city.toronto.on.ca

