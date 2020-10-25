Mayor Bevilacqua presents Jean Augustine with the Key to the City

"In 1960, Jean Augustine came to Canada from her native Grenada, and in the years since, she has achieved no small feat by enshrining her name in Canadian history. Her story is one of courage, hope and perseverance, and I am blessed to bear witness to her outstanding achievements.

"I first met Jean in 1993, when she was nominated to represent the federal riding of Etobicoke-Lakeshore. Not only did she go on to win that election, but she made history in doing so. On October 25, 1993, Jean Augustine became the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons. In fact, October 25 was specifically chosen as the date for this event because of its historical significance. This was indeed the first of many history-making and record-breaking accomplishments for her.

"Jean went on to become the first African-Canadian woman appointed to the federal cabinet. During her time as MP, she introduced the motion that allowed for the placement of the Famous Five statue on Parliament Hill as well as the motion that led to the creation of Black History Month in Canada, which was officially recognized in December 1995 by the House of Commons.

"As one of the most culturally rich and diverse cities in Canada, Vaughan proudly celebrates the tradition of honouring Black History Month. Every February, we join in marking this occasion to share meaningful lessons and stories with younger generations, as well as family, friends and neighbours. It is a celebration that unites communities, like Vaughan, and honours the men and women, like Jean Augustine, who have made a lasting contribution to our city and our nation.

"As former caucus colleagues and long-time seatmates in the House of Commons, Jean and I remain connected through our shared passion for public service. Jean and I quickly learned that we had much in common – we were both immigrants and deeply passionate about social justice, equality and human rights.

"In Parliament, we were allies and together, as Members of Parliament, we advanced an agenda that promoted social justice. I was honoured to serve alongside her to champion issues of national and international importance, and have long admired her passion, dedication and conviction towards advocating on behalf of important social issues related to fairness, equality and justice.

"Her work has earned many notable recognitions, including honorary Doctor of Law degrees from six universities, the Order of Canada, Order of Ontario, and a Commander of the British Empire. In 2007, she was appointed as the first Fairness Commissioner for the Government of Ontario and served in that role until 2015. Hers is the namesake for the Jean Augustine Girls' Leadership Academy, the Jean Augustine Secondary School and the Jean Augustine Chair in Education, Community and Diaspora at York University.

"And today, she was bestowed with the Key to the City of Vaughan, a distinguished honour reserved for individuals who have made significant and enduring contributions to Canadian society and the world. As well, her name will proudly reside on the Jean Augustine Park and the Jean Augustine Complex, right here, in the city of Vaughan. It is no coincidence that within this complex is Westmount Collegiate Institute, which is a testament to Jean's life-long passion for education.

"With values, principles and beliefs that reflect the highest standards of public service, Jean Augustine is certainly most deserving of this honour. I hope that through this recognition, more people and future generations will be inspired to follow in her footsteps.

"On behalf of the citizens of Vaughan, I want to express my most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Jean Augustine for her personal sacrifice and dedication to advancing social justice, race relations and multiculturalism in Canada and beyond."

QUICK FACTS

The establishment of the official Key to the City protocol was presented by Mayor Bevilacqua in a Member's Resolution dated Nov. 3, 2015 and was unanimously approved by Council.

and was unanimously approved by Council. The Key to the City of Vaughan is presented at the discretion of the Mayor.

is presented at the discretion of the Mayor. The practice of giving a key can be traced back to medieval times when the gates to walled cities were guarded during the day and locked at night – the key was a sign of freedom as the recipient could enter and leave as a trusted friend.

LEARN MORE

Oct. 25, 2020 video - Mayor Bevilacqua presents Jean Augustine with the Key to the City

video - Mayor Bevilacqua presents with the Key to the City June 29, 2020 statement – Mayor Bevilacqua bestows Jean Augustine with the Key to the City

statement – Mayor Bevilacqua bestows with the Key to the City June 26, 2020 news release – Mayor Bevilacqua to present Jean Augustine with the Key to the City

news release – Mayor Bevilacqua to present with the Key to the City June 2019 statement – Mayor Bevilacqua meets with Hon. Jean Augustine

statement – Mayor Bevilacqua meets with Hon. Mayor Bevilacqua's Member's Resolution (PDF) establishing the Key to the City

February 2014 news release – Vaughan Celebrates International Women's Day

news release – Vaughan Celebrates International Women's Day Jean Augustine's personal website

ABOUT VAUGHAN: The City of Vaughan is one of Canada's fastest growing cities with a population of more than 335,000. Incorporated in 1991, Vaughan includes the communities of Concord, Kleinburg, Maple, Thornhill and Woodbridge. This culturally diverse municipality is located in the heart of York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

vaughan.ca

SOURCE City of Vaughan

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Erynn Sally, Communications Advisor, Public Affairs, T. 416-903-1933, E. [email protected]

Related Links

www.vaughan.ca

