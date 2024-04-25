VILLE ST LAURENT, MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Devmont, a renowned development company with over 30 years of experience delivering high-quality mixed-use projects in Montreal, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Sina, a Co-Developer and expert in the industrial field, for the construction of a state-of-the-art industrial dry warehouse facility in Ville St Laurent.

Mohamed El Koury, Partner, Sina; Aref Salem, City Councilor, Ville Saint-Laurent, Leader of the Official Opposition, City of Montreal; Alan DeSousa, Borough Mayor, Ville Saint-Laurent; Sam Scalia, President, co-founder, Devmont; Mahmoud El Koury, Partner, Sina; Charles Lemire, Partner, Sina (CNW Group/Devmont)

Strategically located in Ville St Laurent, Quebec's largest and most centrally located industrial park, this project signifies an important milestone in industrial development. Positioned as the second largest employment hub in the metropolitan area, Ville St Laurent offers unparalleled access to customers, a skilled labor force, and key transportation nodes. With direct access to highways 13, 15, 20, and 40, as well as proximity to public transport, the future REM, and the airport, this location ensures seamless logistics and accessibility for stakeholders.

Sam Scalia president and co-founder of Devmont says ''the project will serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when vision, dedication and collaboration converge in a top of class facility in a top of class location''. Boasting a towering clear height of 36 feet 6 inches, LEED Silver certification, and a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, this facility exemplifies innovation and sustainability. Additionally, its air-conditioned warehouse prioritizes the well-being of the workforce, ensuring optimal working conditions year-round. Alan DeSousa mentions ''We have been clear since 2009 that LEED Silver projects are a requirement in Ville St Laurent to remain competitive as top of class for their industrial sector and welcomes innovation in Ville St Laurent''.

Designed to attract top-tier employers, the facility features 45 interior underground parking spaces, dedicated bicycle spots, and charging stations.

Moreover, with 50% more storage space compared to conventional warehouses with a 24 feet clear height, tenants can maximize operational efficiency and storage capacity. The project also benefits from a generous municipal tax break of 100% for the first five years, further enhancing its commercial appeal.

The architectural design of the facility from GKC is a testament to excellence, with white precast adorned with striking angles and finishes. This structure is poised to become the crown jewel of Ville St Laurent's industrial park, setting new standards for architectural elegance and sophistication.

Devmont is honored that Mayor Alan DeSousa inaugurated the new development on April 23rd, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing industrial development in Montreal.

Devmont expresses sincere gratitude to its esteemed partners at Sina. Together, the collaboration is grounded in shared values and a mutual commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation. This partnership aims to redefine the landscape of industrial development in Montreal, setting new benchmarks for excellence and sustainability.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Devmont