Maximus Rose is revolutionizing the way employees can now access its new and improved Employee Assistance Program (EAP) available across Canada.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Introducing UFirst, a faster and more accessible way to get the help you need, when you need it. Maximus Rose's new EAP solution will help employees avoid long wait times and impersonal care by connecting them directly to a Health Benefits Navigator through its user-friendly app.

Employees will now receive support in various areas including mental health, financial services, legal, self-development and much more. UFirst also offers the same services from qualified Indigenous professionals to Indigenous communities across Canada. Employees will receive the full continuity of service with follow-ups after consultation to create a more personalized experience.

The need for a revamp of the traditional EAP came as a response to a study conducted in the last three years that exposed the cracks in the system. A declining demand of one-on-one counselling and the limitations in providing support via telephone highlighted a need for change. As health and wellness tops the list of priorities for employers, UFirst will simplify access to its EAP program to ensure employees get the support they need, and fast.

The demand for EAPs have increased resulting from the mental and physical effects of the pandemic, and often accessing these services can be time-consuming with lengthy wait times and transfer periods. However, UFirst will change the landscape of how EAP services are delivered by streamlining access to those who are in need of immediate help.

Our Approach:

Review the employee's plan to maximize the use of their eligible benefits

Perform personalized assessments via phone, email and mobile app

Access Maximus Rose ' vast network of resources and health practitioners to match the employee with the appropriate service/program

Provide extensive research into other free services available for additional benefits

UFirst will be a one-stop-shop solution to help Canadians get the help and support they need. It will pioneer the way EAP services are delivered by bridging the gaps in the current system to empower employees to take control of their health. It will also benefit employers who wish to improve the well-being of their employees.

About Maximus Rose

Maximus Rose is a third-party brokerage founded in 2013 with offices in Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie & Sudbury. Maximus Rose provides consulting services and handles employee benefits on behalf of companies of all sizes. They provide a sustainable benefits program that addresses the needs of both the employer and employee.

For more information, please visit http://maximusrose.com

