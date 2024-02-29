Affordable Professional Tax Advice to Help Canadians Maximize Their Tax Return and Keep More of Their Hard-Earned Money

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Vexxit, the trailblazing Canadian online legal and accounting marketplace, which connects Canadians with affordable trusted lawyers and accountants, announces its latest campaign: TAXTIME100, a nationwide campaign focused on the importance of engaging a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) during tax season. This campaign aims to empower Canadians to make smart decisions around who they entrust to prepare and file their tax returns.

Affordable professional tax services available, helping Canadians maximize their tax return and save money. Post this Vexxit’s tax season campaign connects Canadians with CPAs, the true tax experts, trained to find all your eligible credits and deductions. Maximize your tax return and watch the deductions roll in. (CNW Group/Vexxit)

As prime tax season approaches, the airwaves fill with self-proclaimed accounting experts, but not all tax experts are created equal. Vexxit urges Canadians to distinguish between the noise and the real experts by choosing a CPA to handle their tax filing.

"Put a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) on your tax return to ensure you maximize the value of potential deductions and tax credits. CPAs are experts specifically trained for handling taxation and accounting matters, with in-depth expertise that goes beyond the basics, ensuring that taxpayers receive the full benefits that may be available to them.", said Rick Duha, CEO of Vexxit.

Until April 30, Vexxit is offering a limited-time promotional offer making the cost to access these CPA services affordable. To take advantage of the promotion, Canadians can visit the Vexxit website. With the promotion applied, the costs to file a return are comparable to that of other tax filing services, with the key benefit being the access to CPAs.

"Our goal with this campaign is to make the expertise of CPAs accessible to all Canadians, helping them get as much of their hard-earned money returned to them as possible," added Rick.

The campaign underscores Vexxit's mission which is rooted on the premise that everyone, regardless of their location, background or financial standing, should have affordable and easy access to a high standard of professional expertise, allowing them to resolve life and business matters.

For more information about the campaign or to take advantage of the limited-time promotion, visit vexxit.com.

About Vexxit:

Vexxit is a leading online legal and accounting marketplace helping connect Canadians with the services and professionals to tackle their legal and accounting needs. Vexxit simplifies the process of finding the right professionals and understanding the costs to engage these professionals with their 150+ fixed price services and 200+ accredited lawyers and accountants.

SOURCE Vexxit

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Susan Findlater, Chief Marketing Officer, Vexxit, [email protected]