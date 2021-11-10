Maxime Bernier Loses Again

Kinsella, Daisy Group hail Court decision tossing lawsuit.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Daisy Group and its President, Warren Kinsella, today welcomed the decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to throw out a defamation lawsuit the People's Party leader brought against Kinsella and Daisy.

"Bernier and his People's Party have lost yet again," said Kinsella. "We were always confident the Court would dismiss Bernier's action, which was a clumsy attempt to silence dissent and legitimate criticism. Today the Court agreed, and we thank them for their important judgment."

Bernier commenced his lawsuit by leaking it to the media in February 2020. Kinsella and Daisy brought a motion on to have the lawsuit tossed in June 2021, arguing it was a strategic lawsuit against public participation. The Superior Court agreed.

"…there can be little doubt that there were many comments, incidents and media reports that could fairly lead to the characterization of Mr. Bernier and the nascent PPC as either far right, anti-immigrant and racist," wrote Justice Calum MacLeod in his decision. "As the evidence shows, widespread characterization of Mr. Bernier and the PPC as racist and xenophobic or at least as pandering to those elements of the political spectrum was rife in the media. Comparisons with Donald Trump, Nigel Farage or Marine LePen were widespread."

"This decision is important," said David Shiller, the lawyer who argued the successful motion on behalf of Daisy Group and Kinsella. "It means that those seeking high public office, like Bernier was, cannot use the laws of defamation to try to silence and punish their critics. Journalists, writers and bloggers will all benefit from the Court's judgment."

Shiller added that his clients would be seeking compensation for the significant costs incurred in defending against the legal action. Kinsella has also served a libel notice on Bernier and the People's Party of Canada for falsely alleging Kinsella committed perjury.

Warren Kinsella is a lawyer and author who has published ten books investigating racism and extremism. Daisy Group, meanwhile, has run multiple campaigns opposing racism and intolerance for more than decade.

