Maxim Truck & Trailer raises over $1.5 million for CancerCare Foundation since 2008

"I am busting with pride," says Doug Harvey. "We raise a lot of money, have a wonderful time, and show that Maxim cares about the needs of our community." This year's participants include every member of Maxim's senior leadership team, including Mr. Harvey, among the 68 walkers, transportation crew and check stop volunteers. "It's important that as leaders we walk the walk and not just talk the talk," says Harvey.

Part of the fundraising for the event takes the form of Maxim's Annual Charity BBQ held on May 23, 2019 in Winnipeg, a large crowd of Maxim employees, their families, customers and the generosity of suppliers helped raise $28,600 of their total funds raised, a record for the long-standing annual event.

Maxim has been a long-time supporter of many charities including those funding community organizations, the arts, amateur sports and health. Each year, a portion of the company's profits are designated for charitable giving.

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 17 branch offices and over 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy duty trucks and trailers.

