Maxim Truck & Trailer partners with Live Different with 3 year $150,000 contribution

"We are thrilled to partner with Live Different to help bring positive youth development programming to Indigenous communities across Canada," says Troy Hamilton, President of Maxim Truck & Trailer. "I have personally seen the impact of Live Different's work and we are excited to support their programs designed to inspire youth to recognize their value and potential."

Live Different was established as a Canadian charity in 2000. The Maxim contribution will help Live Different to continue instilling messages of hope and purpose in Indigenous young people all across Canada.

"We are honored to partner with Maxim as it is clear that our values are completely aligned," says Charles Roberts, Executive Director of Live Different. "We each understand the responsibility we have as Canadians to take respectful steps towards reconciliation. When a company makes this kind of financial investment in the lives of Indigenous youth across Canada, it shows the depth of their heart and conviction to this conversation. We are thrilled to have partners like Maxim who really get behind us and help make our programming possible."

Live Different is passionate about making a difference in lives through youth empowerment presentations, humanitarian build programs, and leadership development opportunities. Over the past 18 years, they have had the opportunity to speak to over 1.5 million students, to build over 500 homes and schools, and to mentor more than 4,500 students/interns/volunteers.

Maxim has been a long-time supporter of many charities including those funding community organizations, the arts, amateur sports and health. Each year, portions of the company's profits are designated for charitable giving. Maxim is excited to add the Live Different partnership to their giving.

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 17 branch offices and 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

SOURCE Maxim Truck & Trailer

For further information: Troy Hamilton, President, Maxim Truck & Trailer, TEL: 204 790-6539, EMAIL: thamilton@maximinc.com; Charles Roberts, Executive Director, Live Different, TEL: 204 730-2045, EMAIL: charles@livedifferent.com

Related Links

www.maximinc.com

