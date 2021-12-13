Maxim Truck & Trailer Donates $50,000 to 10 Food Banks Across Canada

Indeed, Food Banks Canada recently released a report titled HungerCount2021 that demonstrates the increased demand for Food Bank services in communities across Canada. This increased demand coupled with a significant rise in food costs highlights the needs in communities across Canada.

"In addition to the monetary donations," Hamilton goes on to say, "we are encouraging all our employees to volunteer at food banks in their communities. And all of our branches are collecting non-perishable food items from staff and customers to donate to these worthwhile charities." The organizations who received donations:

ORGANIZATION CITY South Delta Food Bank Vancouver, BC Calgary Food Bank Calgary, AB Edmonton's Food Bank Edmonton AB, Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre Saskatoon, SK Prince Albert Food Bank Prince Albert, SK Regina Food Bank Regina, SK Samaritan House Resource Centre & Food Bank Brandon, MB Harvest Manitoba Winnipeg, MB Regional Food Distribution Association Thunder Bay, ON Sun Youth Organization Montréal, Québec

About Maxim Truck & Trailer

Maxim Truck & Trailer is a heavy-duty truck and trailer dealership group that represents the International Truck product lineup as well as Great Dane, Arne's, East, Timpte and Trout River trailer models. Maxim has 17 branch offices and over 500 employees in 10 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. The company is headquartered in Winnipeg where it was established in 1981. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

SOURCE Maxim Truck & Trailer Inc.

For further information: Harry Dornn, Maxim Truck & Trailer, E: [email protected], T: 204-223-5624, www.maximinc.com

Related Links

www.maximinc.com

