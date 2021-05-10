Maxim Truck & Trailer Donates $5,000 to Thunder Bay Food Distribution Group

"I am thankful for the financial support given to us by Maxim Truck & Trailer," says Volker Kromm, Executive Director at RFDA. "As a charity with a broad regional footprint, that serves thousands of people struggling with food insecurity; we count our blessings each time a corporate donor gives selflessly." He goes on to say, "I also appreciate the truck support from Maxim. Keeping the wheels rolling in the distribution of healthy food and services is core to our mandate. Maxim is an important part of that."

"Maxim Truck & Trailer has a mandate to give back a portion of our profits to the communities in which we operate," says Darrin Poulin, General Manager of Maxim's Thunder Bay branch. "We have seen firsthand the work of distributing food to those in need that Volker Kromm and the RFDA in Northwestern Ontario are doing. We wanted to support them in the great work they do."

The RFDA currently operates with two medium duty refrigerated trucks that distribute food to food banks in Northwestern Ontario. They rely on Maxim Truck & Trail to keep the trucks on the road making deliveries each day.

About the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA)

The Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) provides food to food banks in Northwestern Ontario. The RDFA was formed in June 2003 to develop and implement a coordinated strategy for the delivery of donated food to community organizations who provide for those with food shortage. Among the organizations goals is to coordinate food collection from individuals, gardens, farms, processors, retailers, and organizations. The RFDA's current membership includes food-distributing agencies from the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Region.

About Maxim Truck & Trailer

Maxim Truck & Trailer is a heavy-duty truck and trailer dealership group that represents the International Truck product lineup as well as Great Dane, Arne's and Trout River trailer models. Maxim has 18 branch offices and over 550 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

